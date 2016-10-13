NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA - Fahlstrom
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-16-2011
Estate of
PAUL G. FAHLSTROM,
a/k/a PAUL GERIN FAHLSTROM,
Decedent.
Notice is given that Beverly Ann Fahlstrom, residing at 6371 Old Solomons Island Road, Tracys Landing, MD 20779, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Paul G. Fahlstrom, a/k/a Paul Gerin Fahlstrom, a resident of the State of Maryland.
On October 10, 2016, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: October 11, 2016
Amy L. Turnquist
Court Administrator
Debra Thorstensen, Deputy
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative
Holly E. LaBoone-Haller
HANFT FRIDE, P.A.
1219 - 14th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
Attorney License No: 0395484
Telephone: (218) 879-3333
FAX: (218) 879-3201
Email: hlh@hanftlaw.com