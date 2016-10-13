DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-16-2011

Estate of

PAUL G. FAHLSTROM,

a/k/a PAUL GERIN FAHLSTROM,

Decedent.

Notice is given that Beverly Ann Fahlstrom, residing at 6371 Old Solomons Island Road, Tracys Landing, MD 20779, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Paul G. Fahlstrom, a/k/a Paul Gerin Fahlstrom, a resident of the State of Maryland.

On October 10, 2016, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objections within 60 days from the Personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

Dated: October 11, 2016

Amy L. Turnquist

Court Administrator

Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative

Holly E. LaBoone-Haller

HANFT FRIDE, P.A.

1219 - 14th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 0395484

Telephone: (218) 879-3333

FAX: (218) 879-3201

Email: hlh@hanftlaw.com