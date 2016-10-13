﻿NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION - Esko Public Schools ISD 99

To the Electors of the Esko Independent School District No. 99, in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That A General Election will be held in all precincts of the school district of Esko on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, at which time the polls will be open from the hour of Seven o'clock a.m. until the hour of Eight o'clock p.m. for the purposes of election offices as follows:

Three School Board Members - Four Year Terms

One School Board Member to fill vacancy in Term expiring January 7, 2019

By order of Jeff Salo

Esko Independent School District No. 99

Elections Administration