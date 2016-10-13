NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Hilton

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:

1. Date of Mortgage: October 24, 2002

2. Mortgagor: Chris Hilton, a single person

3. Mortgagee: Members Cooperative Credit Union

4. Recording Information:

Mortgage recorded October 25, 2002, as Document No. 363196, in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton, Minnesota

5. Assignments of Mortgage: None

6. Tax parcel ID: 45-070-4957

7. Legal description of the property:

West 330 feet of the North 330 feet of Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Forty-seven (47), Range Seventeen (17)

Carlton County, Minnesota (Abstract)

8. The physical address of the property: 1992 Spangle Rd, Blackhoof, MN 55707

9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent.

10. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

11. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $52,000.00.

12. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is $27,494.83.

13. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff at public auction at 10 a.m. January 3, 2017 at the Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton, MN.

14. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor's personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months after the date of sale.

15. If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 3, 2018.

16. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Name of Mortgagee:

Members Cooperative Credit Union

Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee:

/s/Sarah Whiting, Esq. #0392034

101 14th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

(218) 878-3649