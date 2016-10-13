NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-16-1956

Estate of

ALBERT J. LANGE

a/k/a A.J. LANGE,

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent's last Will dated 4/21/1980, if any, and if the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 11/08/2016, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

Leslie Beiers, 10/3/2016

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist, 10/3/2016

Court Administrator

Stefanie Higgins as Deputy

Attorney for Petitioner

Sara Jankofsky

Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig

813 Cloquet Avenue

Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 0396234

Telephone: (218) 879-3363

FAX: (218) 879-4033

Email: sjankofsky@cloquetlaw.com