NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-16-1956
Estate of
ALBERT J. LANGE
a/k/a A.J. LANGE,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent's last Will dated 4/21/1980, if any, and if the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 11/08/2016, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
(COURT SEAL)
BY THE COURT
Leslie Beiers, 10/3/2016
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist, 10/3/2016
Court Administrator
Stefanie Higgins as Deputy
Attorney for Petitioner
Sara Jankofsky
Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig
813 Cloquet Avenue
Cloquet, MN 55720
Attorney License No: 0396234
Telephone: (218) 879-3363
FAX: (218) 879-4033
Email: sjankofsky@cloquetlaw.com