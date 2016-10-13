NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING - Twin Lakes Township

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the town board of Twin Lakes Township, Carlton County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on the 2nd day of November, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. at the Carlton Fire Hall, 100 4th St. N., Carlton, Minnesota for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described road:

That portion of the fifty-foot street lying adjacent to Lots 3 and 4 of Block 4, and Lots 1 and 6 of Block 6 of the Nordquist Villas plat. This portion of the street is more commonly known as Oriole Avenue and runs east and west between the westerly line of Robin Street and the easterly line of Nordquist Road.

All persons interested in the proceedings or desiring to be heard on this matter are welcome to attend and will be permitted to participate and be heard at this public hearing.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2016.

Susan M. Chapin, Clerk

Twin Lakes Township