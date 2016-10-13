NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION - Carlton Schools ISD 93

To the Electors of Independent School District No. 93, Carlton, Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That A General Election will be held in all precincts of School District No. 93, Carlton, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, at which time the polls will be open from the hour of Seven o'clock a.m. until the hour of Eight o'clock p.m. for the purposes of election offices and voting on questions as follows:

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

FOUR YEAR TERMS

VOTE FOR UP TO THREE CANDIDATES

Timothy Hagenah

Jennifer H. Chmielewski

Michael Gay

LaRae Lehto

Ballot question: By voting "Yes" on this ballot question, you are voting to extend an existing property tax referendum that is scheduled to expire. Shall the renewal of the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 93 be approved?

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

Stephanie Gibson

School Board Clerk