Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION - Carlton Schools ISD 93

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

    To the Electors of Independent School District No. 93, Carlton, Minnesota:

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That A General Election will be held in all precincts of School District No. 93, Carlton, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, at which time the polls will be open from the hour of Seven o'clock a.m. until the hour of Eight o'clock p.m. for the purposes of election offices and voting on questions as follows:

    SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

    FOUR YEAR TERMS

    VOTE FOR UP TO THREE CANDIDATES

    Timothy Hagenah

    Jennifer H. Chmielewski

    Michael Gay

    LaRae Lehto

    Ballot question: By voting "Yes" on this ballot question, you are voting to extend an existing property tax referendum that is scheduled to expire. Shall the renewal of the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 93 be approved?

    BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

    Stephanie Gibson

    School Board Clerk

    Explore related topics:Newslegal Notices
    Advertisement
    randomness