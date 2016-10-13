NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING

Eligible voters who reasonably expect to be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote by absentee ballot. Carlton County citizens who are eligible to vote by absentee ballot in the November 8, 2016 General Election may make application to vote absentee by appearing in person, or online at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us , or by contacting the following office:

All Carlton County Voters

Carlton County Auditor's Office

County Courthouse

301 Walnut Avenue

Carlton MN 55718

(218) 384-9127 or 1-800-862-3760

Voter registration and absentee voting information may also be obtained by visiting the Carlton County web page and/or the MN Secretary of State web page.

In addition, the County Auditor's Office will be open for absentee voting for the General Election during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 15, 2016, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2016. This is in addition to regular office hours.