NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - LaDuke

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 29, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $177,481.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Mark J LaDuke, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Centennial Mortgage and Funding, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 02, 2007

Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000413609

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: December 03, 2014

Recorded: January 07, 2015

Document Number: A000460578

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: April 20, 2011

Recorded: June 17, 2011

Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000438008

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: April 16, 2013

Recorded: April 26, 2013

Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000450147

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100232301120065909

Lender or Broker: Centennial Mortgage and Funding, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 3213 Bobs Dr.,

Cloquet, MN 55720-3324

Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-050-0200

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 1, CAMP MAGNEY CABIN SITES, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $197,935.96

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 22, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within five (5) weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 27, 2016, or the next business day if December 27, 2016 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

DATED: September 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of

Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034840F03