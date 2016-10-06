THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 22, 2010

MORTGAGOR: Gary L. Lockard and Susan M. Lockard, husband and wife, f/k/a Susan M. Nelson.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc..

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 11, 2010 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000429477.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.. Dated October 15, 2014 Recorded October 28, 2014, as Document No. A000459220.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100039032221119676

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Quicken Loans, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1009 County Road 6, Wrenshall, MN 55797

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 84.020.3292 and 84.020.3295

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

West 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 20, Township 47, Range 16, Carlton County

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $138,354.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $152,345.22

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 9, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2017 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

Dated: June 6, 2016

Bank of America, N.A.

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

18 -15-007720 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until September 27, 2016, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: August 10, 2016

Bank of America, N.A.

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

18 -15-007720

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until November 8, 2016, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.

Dated: September 29, 2016

Bank of America, N.A.

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

18 -15-007720

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.