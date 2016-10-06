CITY OF CLOQUET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - FOA

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing to consider a Conditional Use Permit for Friends of Animals. The Conditional Use Permit is for Friends of Animals (Humane Society) in the LI-Light Industry District.

An application has been received from Friends of Animals pursuant to Section 17.2.06 of the City Code. The property is located at 1001 Avenue B (PINS 06-275-1800, 1830 and 1840) and is legally described as follows:

Lot 4, Block 6, except the north 15 feet and except the south 30 feet, Docket 249613, together with adjoining vacated easterly 8.38 feet of 10th Street in Book 25, page 420, Docket 270445,

And,

The south 30 feet of Lot 4, Block 6, Docket 249613, except minimum interest on Docket 249565. Together with adjoining vacated easterly 8.38 feet of 10th Street in Book 25, page 420, Docket 270445,

And,

Lot 5 and part of Lot 6, Block 6, lying north of the following line; commencing at the northwest corner of Lot 6, thence south 22 feet to the point of beginning, thence southeast to a point on the east line of Lot 6, 36.2 feet south from the northeast corner, together with adjoining vacated easterly 8.38 feet of 10th Street in Book 25, page 420, Docket 270445 and together with vacated north 1 foot 3 inches of right of way of Avenue B abutting Lot 6, Docket 271340, All in Nelsons Subdivision of Outlots 35, 36 and 40, Carlton County, Minnesota.

The hearing will be conducted by the Cloquet Planning Commission at its regular October meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00 pm at the Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, Minnesota. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal may do so in person at the hearing or in writing by addressing their comments to the Community Development Department, 1307 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, prior to the hearing.

Al Cottingham

City Planner/Zoning Administrator