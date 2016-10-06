INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 99

(ESKO PUBLIC SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 99, State of Minnesota (the "District"), adopted a resolution (the "Resolution") on September 15, 2016, stating the intention of the School Board to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds (the "Bonds") in the total principal amount of not to exceed $4,050,000 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595 and Chapter 475, as amended. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to fund the costs of the following projects as included in the District's approved ten-year facility plan approved by the School Board and the Commissioner of Education, and related financing costs:

• district-wide steam to hot water conversion, displacement ventila- tion, asbestos abatement, domestic water line replacement, waste pip- ing, classroom casework, tuck- pointing, flooring, cafeteria bleach- ers, gym bleachers, parking lots, lighting and roofing.

The total amount of District indebtedness as of September 15, 2016 is $4,555,000. If these proposed Bonds were issued after that date, the total indebtedness of the District at that time would be $8,605,000.

Dated: September 15, 2016

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/ Jeff Salo

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 99

(Esko Public Schools)

State of Minnesota