The working session of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on August 22, 2016 at 5:36 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert, Chair

Dan Danielson

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Ted Lammi

Gary Huard (Absent)

Superintendent Ken Scarbrough provided a summary of work completed on the middle school construction project to-date. ECFE plans have been completed and will be released on Friday. In-floor heat in the ECFE area has been included as an alternate. The Business Office and superintendent will be meeting with Kraus-Anderson this Thursday to get a budget update. Phone installation is also a technology issue being worked on. Our phone system is at the end of its life-span at this time and we need to make a decision on whether or not we want to do installation or update the phone system now. A recommendation will be forthcoming from the Technology Director soon. Sixth period assignments were also discussed as part of the Consent Items being presented at the meeting this evening.

There being nothing further to discuss during the working session, Chair D. Buytaert adjourned the session at 6:06 p.m.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 94

CLOQUET, MINNESOTA

AUGUST 22, 2016

REGULAR MEETING

The regular board meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on August 22, 2016, at 6:07 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert, Chair

Dan Danielson, Clerk

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Gary Huard (Absent)

Ted Lammi

Also present:

Ken Scarbrough, Superintendent

Candace Nelis, Business Manager

Leanne Schmidt, ED MN - Cloquet

Teresa Angell, AIE Director

Ruth Reeves, Community Education Director

Principals Present:

Warren Peterson, Cloquet Senior High School

Steve Battaglia, Cloquet Senior High School

Robbi Mondati, Washington Elementary School

David Wangen, Churchill Elementary School (Absent)

Tom Brenner, Cloquet Middle School

Connie Hyde, Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP)

Pledge of Allegiance.

APPROVAL OF BOARD AGENDA

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the August 22, 2016 meeting agenda as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

APPROVAL OF BOARD MINUTES

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the August 10, 2016 school board meeting minutes. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OPEN FORUM/PRESENTATIONS

Reports were provided by the building principals, American Indian Education (AIE) Director, Community Education Director and ED MN representative.

Community member James Mallory addressed the Board about the phone system replacement and if the District has a middle person or mediator to help with the cost. He indicated he has worked with a consultant, Consolidated, in the past and their costs were cut in half. Superintendent responded that he will look into this further and mention it to the Technology Director as she is the person who would take care of this contract.

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF CLAIMS

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Claims for August 22, 2016, as presented. D. Buytaert seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

CONSENT ITEMS

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the following Consent Items, as presented:

1. Accept Letters of Resignation:

Laura Kotsmith, .8 FTE Art Teacher at CAAEP, effective August 18, 2016.

Jennifer Bauer, Paraprofessional at Churchill Elementary School, effective June 29, 2016.

Karley Essler, Paraprofessional at Churchill Elementary School, effective August 15, 2016.

Diane Woodward, Queen of Peace School Food Service Staff, effective July 31, 2016.

Lorna Mangan, Cloquet Educational Foundation Director, effective October 15, 2016

2. Recommendation of Employment:

NAME; POSITION; LOCATION; SALARY; EFFECTIVE

Shannon Krikava; Child Educator-Time for Tots; Cloquet Community Ed; $29.51/Hour; 8/22/16

Katie Zack; Classroom Assist.-Time for Tots; Cloquet Community Ed.; $17.36/Hour; 8/29/16

Aliza Gingras; Increase in Hours from 5 Hrs./Day to 6.5 Hrs./Day (AIE Academic Tutor); Cloquet Senior High School; $15.55/Hour; 8/30/16

Rick Sievert; Instructional Computer Coordinator; Churchill Elementary School; $2,490.00; 8/29/16-6/1/17

Kim Peddle; Instructional Computer Coordinator; Washington Elementary School; $2,490.00; 8/29/16- 6/1/17

Sue Thomason; Instructional Computer Coordinator; CAAEP; $1,245.00; 8/29/16-6/1/17

Jeff Lindstrom; School Patrol Advisor; Churchill Elementary School; $1,726.00; 9/7/16-6/1/17

Collette Lenarz; School Patrol Advisor; Cloquet Middle School; $1,726.00; 9/7/16-6/1/17

Kyle Young; School Patrol Advisor; Washington Elementary School; $1,726.00; 9/7/16-6/1/17

Chris Metzer; Sixth Period Stipend-Math Class; Cloquet Middle School; $4,437.00; 9/7/16-6/1/17

Cody Salo; Sixth Period Stipend-Phy. Ed Class (Every other day); Cloquet Middle School; $2,218.50; 9/7/16 -6/1/17

Andrew Mettner; Sixth Period Stipend-Art Class; Cloquet Middle School; $4,437.00; 9/7/16-6/1/17

Aaron Young; Sixth Period Stipend-Media Class; Cloquet Middle School; $4,437.00; 8/7/16-6/1/17

Brandon Conklin; 4 Hours/Day; CS Paraprofessional; Cloquet Senior High School; $15.86/Hour; 8/29/16

Diane Woodward; 3 Hours/Day Food Service Server/Prep Position; Churchill Elementary School; $15.08/Hour; 8/30/16

Holly Pellerin; .2 FTE Ojibwe Language Teacher (Dependent upon receipt of appropriate licensure from MDE); Cloquet Senior High School; $10,360.73; 8/25/16

Cheryl Foss; Internal transfer to 6.5 Hours/Day Special Education Consistent Support DCD S/P Paraprofessional; Churchill Elementary School; 8/29/16

Lindsey Gallagher; .3 FTE 6th Grade Computer Topics Inst. (.2 FTE for 167 Student Days/.1 FTE for 84 Student Days/1.0 FTE for 16.5 Teacher Duty Days); Cloquet Middle School; $12,104.92; 8/25/16

3. Permission to Post Positions:

3 Hours/Day Food Service Server/Dishes Position at Queen of Peace School.

3.5 Hours/Day Food Service Cashier/Prep Position at Cloquet Senior High School.

T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

STAFFING ADJUSTMENTS

There was nothing to add at this time.

OLD BUSINESS

There was nothing to report at this time.

SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT

Superintendent Scarbrough reported that 91 new students have enrolled at Cloquet over the summer.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE REPORT

There was nothing to report at this time.

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to authorize Cloquet Community Education staff to apply for the Age to Age "Connect for Health" Grant in the amount of $1,800.00 for the time period October 1, 2016-August 31, 2017, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve District Policy #517-Addendum C&D, 1:1 Device Student/ Parent Handbook language, as revised; waiving the normal three readings. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Edgenuity Price Quote for Services in the amount of $86,000 for the time period August 31, 2016-August 30, 2019, as presented. D. Danielson seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call. The District does have the option to opt out of the contract after each year

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Carlton County Children & Family Services Collaborative Jump Start 4 Kindergarten contract for the 2016-2017 school year, as presented. D. Buytaert seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

School Resource Officer-Superintendent Ken Scarbrough briefed the Board on a meeting he and several administrators held with Cloquet Chief of Police Steve Stracek and Detective Derrick Randall regarding the possibility of bringing a School Resource Officer on board for the Cloquet School District. The SRO position would be a nine-month position working with the school district during the normal school year, but be employed by the City of Cloquet Police Department full-time. The cost to our district would be $65,000 per year. If approved by the school board, the administration would continue discussions with Chief Stracek to try to have someone on board by January 2017, at a cost of $35,000 for the remainder of the 2016-2017 school year. Discussion followed. Board member T. Lammi made a motion to authorize the administration to continue discussions with Chief Stracek to secure the services of a School Resource Officer (SRO) for our district beginning January 2017, with the school district being able to include in the contract a way to help determine the duties for the position, participate in evaluations of the position, etc., and have the ability to terminate the contract if the program is not working the way we would like to have it work. D. Buytaert seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Dark Fiber Construction installation as referenced in the contract with Consolidated Communications in the amount of $24,000.00 which is non-recurring, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

ADJOURNMENT

There being no further business to discuss, Board Chair D. Buytaert adjourned the meeting at 6:53 p.m.

Clerk of the School Board

ATTEST:

Chair of the School Board