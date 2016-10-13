The working session of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on September 12, 2016 at 5:38 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert, Chair

Dan Danielson

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Ted Lammi

Gary Huard

The first week of school went well. Superintendent Scarbrough commented that he was very impressed how the staff hit the ground running with everyone working together to make things run smoothly. Bus transportation has been a bit challenging, but the principals and secretaries have been working hard with Cloquet Transit to make sure everything is working correctly. Communication with families is an area that can be improved in the future. Discussions with staff and Cloquet Transit regarding this have included publishing route information in the paper and mailing route information prior to the start of school. The transportation policy is also being reviewed regarding the walking distances for students.

Discussion took place regarding the work being done at the middle school construction site and the addition/finishing of the eight classrooms, with one being converted to provide a room for the DCD Severe & Profound (S/P) program.

Board Member Dave Battaglia indicated he had received a call from Clarence Badger asking if the district is considering getting a group together to go tour the new Hermantown School. The board felt there was really no need in doing this as the same people are not doing the same work on both schools. They do have an open house scheduled for anyone from the community who wishes to go through can do so. The open house is scheduled for September 19th from 5-7 p.m.

There being nothing further to discuss during the working session, Chair D. Buytaert adjourned the session at 5:59 p.m.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 94

CLOQUET, MINNESOTA

SEPTEMBER 12, 2016

REGULAR MEETING

The regular board meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on September 12, 2016, at 6:10 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert, Chair

Dan Danielson, Clerk

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Gary Huard

Ted Lammi

Also present:

Ken Scarbrough, Superintendent

Candace Nelis, Business Manager

Leanne Schmidt, ED MN - Cloquet

Teresa Angell, AIE Director

Ruth Reeves, Community Education Director

Principals Present:

Warren Peterson, Cloquet Senior High School (Absent)

Steve Battaglia, Cloquet Senior High School

Robbi Mondati, Washington Elementary School

David Wangen, Churchill Elementary School

Tom Brenner, Cloquet Middle School (Absent)

Connie Hyde, Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP) (Absent)

Pledge of Allegiance.

APPROVAL OF BOARD AGENDA

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the September 12, 2016, meeting agenda as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

APPROVAL OF BOARD MINUTES

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the August 22, 2016 school board meeting minutes. J. Crowley seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OPEN FORUM/PRESENTATIONS

Reports were provided by the building principals, American Indian Education (AIE) Director, Community Education Director and ED MN representative.

Community Member James Mallory asked about the open enrollment numbers and if they can be provided. He also asked about Sherman Associates' purchase of the old middle school and if the district had a backup plan should the purchase fall through. Superintendent Scarbrough responded that open enrollment numbers can be provided at the next meeting and that the district is waiting to see the results of the financing plan on which Sherman Associates is working. Board Chair Duane Buytaert commented that Sherman Associates are working on renovating the Duluth North Shore Theatre at this time, and that projects seems to be going well.

Community member Richard Colsen had similar questions. He also asked if the district has to pay for the new gas line being installed by the old middle school at this time. At this time, the district has not been informed of such an obligation.

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF CLAIMS AND WIRE TRANSFER

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Claims, Bills and Wire Transfer, as follows: General - $2,142,826.96; Food Service - $39,653.66; Transportation - $97,816.09; Community Service - $184,401.94; Capital Outlay - $100,382.53; Building Construction - $2,301,183.37; Debt Redemption Fund - $149,000.00; OPEB Irrevocable Trust - $58,833.40; and OPEB Debt Service - $0, for a total of $5,074,097.95, and a wire transfer in the amount of $854,343.80 on August 31, 2016. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

CONSENT ITEMS

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the following Consent Items, as presented:

1. Accept Letters of Resignation:

Rebecca Newbre, Food Service staff member, effective September 8, 2016.

Christy Martin, Food Service staff member, effective September 6, 20166.

Aliza Gingras, American Indian Education (AIE) Academic Tutor, effective August 30, 2016.

Kayla Klund, Program Assistant at Li'l Lumberjacks Learning Center, effective August 26, 2016.

Kim Werhan, Food Service staff member, effective August 29, 2016.

2. Recommendation of Employment:

NAME; POSITION; LOCATION; SALARY; EFFECTIVE

Christy Martin; FS Server/Dishes, 3 Hours/Day; High School; $15.08/Hour; September 7, 2016

Jim Belden; 6 Hours/Day PT Cleaner; High School; $14.72/Hour; September 13, 2016

Bill Bauer; Americorp Staff Member; Middle School; N/A; September 1, 2016

Rachel Mueller; .2 FTE 7th/8th Grade Science Teacher; Middle School; $11,087.27; August 25, 2016

Heidi Leppi; 24 Hrs./Week ECSE Paraprofessional; FDL Head Start; $15.86/Hour; September 19, 2016

Kim Pope; 24 Hrs./Week ECSE Paraprofessional; FDL Head Start; $15.86/Hour; September 19, 2016

Brent Wetzel; Parent Educator for ECSE Program; Community Ed; $26.03/Hour; September 2016

Mason Brenner; 4.5 Hours/Day SPED Paraprofessional; CAAEP; $15.86/Hour; August 29, 2016

Melanie Nelson; 6.5 Hours/Day AIE Academic Tutor; Washington; $15.86/Hour; September 13, 2016

Lindsey Gallagher; Long-Term Sub-Reading/Math Spec. 6th Grade Computer Topics Teacher; Middle School; $9,156.47; 11/1/16- 8/31/17

Kim Werhan; FS Cashier/Prep, 3.5 Hours/Day; High School; $15.08/Hour; August 30, 2016

Amanda Sorensen; Increase in Hours to 40 Hours/Week (For approximately two (2) months until the return of Mrs. Painter); Community Ed; $18.68/Hour; 8/30/16

Rebecca Newbre; 24 Hours/Week ECSE Paraprofessional; FDL Head Start; $15.86/Hour; September 19, 2016

Denise Risberg; Increase of 16.5 In-Service Days and 30 Minutes on Early Dismissal Wednesdays-Facilitation of MA Billing; Middle School; $2,257.34; September 7, 2016

Jeanine Randall; Increase Hours from 6 to 6.5 Hours/Day; Washington; $17.08/Hour; September 6, 2016

Scott Vogel; Rescind Extra-Services Contract for Math Team Advisor; High School; 2016-2017 School Yr.

Kevin Brenner; Issue Extra-Services Contract for Math Team Advisor; High School; $1,381.00; 9/7/16-6/1/17

Donna Weiderman; 6.5 Hours/Day CS Paraprofessional; CAAEP; $15.86/Hour; September 13, 2016

McKaela Geroy; Program Aide; LLLC - Comm. Ed.; $11.21/Hour; August 29, 2016

3. Permission to Post Positions:

6.5 Hours/Day Consistent Support Paraprofessional at CAAEP.

Home-Based Teacher for two (2) hours/day at CAAEP.

3 Hours/Day Food Service Server/Dishes Aide Position at Cloquet Senior High School

3.25 Hours/Day Food Service Server/Prep Position at Washington Elementary School.

Program Assistant at Li'l Lumberjacks Learning Center.

6.5 Hours/Day American Indian Education (AIE) Program Academic Tutor for Cloquet Senior High School.

T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

STAFFING ADJUSTMENTS

There was nothing to add at this time.

OLD BUSINESS

There was nothing to report at this time.

SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT

Superintendent Scarbrough provided a brief overview of the CMS construction project. Steel on the ground is being put up and KA will be pouring floors in the gym this week. Ceilings are being painted in the pool area. The plumbing permit has been approved and there will be a bid opening for the ECFE wing this week. Work is progressing well.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE REPORT

The student enrollment report numbers reflect enrollment at 2514. We have had 182 new summer enrollments. Superintendent Scarbrough is reviewing any new open enrollment applications very diligently due to our class sizes, and is denying those we don't have the room for. The deadline to apply for open enrollment is January 15th the year prior.

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to authorize Cloquet Community Education to apply for a $1K grant from the Northland Foundation for the Pre-K to Grade 3 Team, as presented. J. Crowley seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Amended Grant for the ECFE facility to be built at Churchill Elementary School, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Work Study Contracts with FDLTCC, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Cloquet Special Education Contract for Service #6 for substitute interpreting services between Karen Sheldon and Cloquet ISD #94 for the 2016-2017 school year. The contract reflects interpreting services during the 2016-2017 school year at an hourly rate of $38.00. The total contract cost is estimated for $1,900,000, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Cloquet Special Education Contract for Service #7 Revised for substitute interpreting Services between KY Interpreting Services and Cloquet ISD #94 for the 2016-2017 school year. The contract reflects interpreting services during the 2016-2017 school year at an hourly rate of $55.00. The total contract cost is estimated for $2,750.00, as presented. J. Crowley seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Cloquet Special Education Contract for Service #8 for substitute interpreting services between Doug Bowen-Bailey Interpreting and Cloquet ISD #94 for the 2016-2017 school year. The contract reflects interpreting services during the 2016-2017 school year at an hourly rate of $40.00. The total contract is estimated for $2,000.00, as presented. J. Crowley seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Cloquet Special Education Contract for Service #9 for substitute interpreting services between Middle English Interpreting and Cloquet ISD #94 for the 2016-2017 school year. The contract reflects interpreting services during the 2016-2017 school year at an hourly rate of $55.00. The total contract cost is estimated for $3,000.00, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call. Board Member T. Lammi expressed concern about the different rates in the above contracts. Superintendent Scarbrough indicated that he would check into the cost differences and report back at the next meeting.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Cloquet Special Education Contracts for Service #11 - #14 for Family School Support Workers with Carlton County Human Services Center for the 2016-2017 school year. The contracts are as follows: #11 - Laura Sieben - $18,084.60; #12 - Don Gentilini - $14,835.92; #13 - Carolyn Woods - $10,901.55; and #14 - Nancy Brunner - $16,218.40. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Shared Time Staff Agreement for the 2016-2017 school year between Cromwell-Wright Public Schools and Cloquet Public Schools, as presented. Approval of the Agreement will allow the payment for our psychologists' extra time to wright assessment reports for Cromwell. Salary to be at their regular rate of pay; the District will bill Cromwell-Wright for this expense. D. Buytaert seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the Shared Time Staff Agreement for the 2016-2017 school year between McGregor Public Schools and Cloquet Public Schools, as presented. Approval of the Agreement will allow the payment for our psychologists' extra time to wright assessment reports for Cromwell. Salary to be at their regular rate of pay; the District will bill McGregor Public Schools for this expense. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Health Partners Medicare Supplement Plans 6.5% increase, as presented. The major reason for this increase is the increasing costs for drugs. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Snow Removal Quotes - September 2016, as presented: Cloquet High School - 3D Construction and Snowplowing; Garfield School - Northern Natural Landscaping; Washington Elementary School - 3D Construction and Snowplowing; Cloquet Middle School - Northern Natural Landscaping; Churchill Elementary School - Snowmen, Inc. and Zion (Kids Corner) - Snowmen, Inc. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

POC, Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 4:00 p.m., KA Trailer - CMS Construction Site.

MSBA Advocacy Tour - Hosted by Cloquet School District, Thursday, September 22, 2016, 7:00 p.m., Garfield School Board Room.

Cloquet River Run, Saturday, September 24, 2016, Churchill Elementary School.

ECFE Bid Opening, Thursday, September 15, 2016, 2:00 p.m., Garfield School Board Room.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

2016 "Stuff the Bus" Campaign Summary.

ADJOURNMENT

There being no further business to discuss, D. Danielson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call. The meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.

Clerk of the School Board

ATTEST:

Chair of the School Board