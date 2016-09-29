CITY OF CLOQUET ORDINANCE NO. 459A

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 454A, BY AMENDING THE ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET

The City Council of the City of Cloquet does hereby ordain as follows:

Section 1. The Zoning Map of the City of Cloquet is hereby amended to change the zoning designation of the following described property from AIR, Airport to FR, Farm Residential:

The Southeast Quarter except the Southeast Quarter thereof; the East Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; the West Half of the Southwest Quarter; the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; and, the North Half of the Northeast Quarter except part to Carlton County, all in Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Forty-nine (49), North of Range Seventeen (17), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota.

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication in accordance with law.

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET THIS 20TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2016.

CITY OF CLOQUET

By: Its Mayor

ATTEST:

By: Its City Administrator