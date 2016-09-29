MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE AMENDMENT TO ASSUMED NAME

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

1. ASSUMED NAME:

Suncrest Assisted Living

2. PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

2400 Washington Avenue, Scanlon, MN 55720-0157

3. List a Mailing Address if you cannot receive mail at the principal place of business address:

None

4. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:

St. Francis Health Services of Morris, Inc., 801 Nevada Avenue, Morris, MN 56267

5. This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 2010348-4 originally filed on 09/13/2006 under the name Service Options for Seniors

6. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED: Jeannie Michaelson, Executive Secretary

DATE: 08/31/16

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:

jmichaelson@sfhs.org

DATE FILED: 09/07/2016