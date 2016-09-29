WRENSHALL ISD 100 SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES AUGUST 15, 2016

The Wrenshall Board of Education, Independent School District No. 100, Wrenshall, Minnesota held its regular board meeting at the Holyoke Town Hall on Monday, August 15, 2016. Chairperson Laveau called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m.

Members present: Matthew Laveau, Renae House, Janaki Fisher-Merritt and Michelle Blanchard. Absent: Tony Sheda and Troy Powers.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by Blanchard to approve agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Laveau to approve the consent agenda including checks #46286-46357. Motion carried unanimously.

The following were recognized:

Doreen Laveau and the bus drivers for their participation in the Brickyard Days parade

Coaches Rachel Tyson and Taylor Lund and the cheerleaders for their participation in the Brickyard Days parade

Report of Superintendent:

Projected 2016-2017 enrollment is currently 332 (169 in elementary, 163 in secondary) with upcoming enrollment meetings scheduled for 9 students. Superintended Belcastro requested and received board feedback regarding staffing needs for some of the larger elementary class sizes.

Reading and Math Corps positions have not yet been filled

Fall athletics started on 8-15-16

Teacher in-service dates: 8/26, 8/30, 8/31

Superintendent Belcastro attended MSBA & MDE conferences in August

The audit is scheduled for the week of August 22nd

2015-2020 District Wide Goals were reviewed.

MOTION by House seconded by Fisher-Merritt to approve hire of Ted Conover, 1.0 FTE Secondary Language Arts Teacher and Three Act Play Advisor, BA+30/Step 1, beginning 2016-2017 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by Fisher-Merritt to accept resignation of Kelly Bonitz, Business Education Teacher, effective August, 2016. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Blanchard to approve hire of Ellie Swanson, 1.0 FTE Business Education Teacher/BPA Advisor/7-12 Student Council Advisor, BA+30/Step 1, beginning 2016-2017 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by House to approve lane change for Nichole Rowland from BA+20 to MA effective 9-1-2016 per Teacher's Master Agreement. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Blanchard to approve lane change for Sue Tracy from BA+20 to BA+30 effective 9-1-2016 per Teacher's Master Agreement. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by Laveau to approve increase in adult lunch price from $3.50 to $3.60 for the 2016-2017 school year per MDE Food and Nutrition Service. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by Blanchard to approve purchase of Blue Bird bus as per July 5, 2016 Proposal for Tax Exempt Lease Purchase Financing. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Laveau to approve 2016-2017 Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative Contract for Physical Therapy with Midwest Therapy. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to approve Carlton County Family School Support Worker Program, $14,463/1.0 FTE, for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Fisher-Merritt to renew MSBA membership for 2016-2017. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by Fisher-Merritt to set Truth in Taxation Meeting for December 19, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Open Forum

Holyoke community member thanked board for holding this school board meeting at the Holyoke Town Hall

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by Laveau to adjourn at 7:53 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Minutes approved at the September 19, 2016 regular meeting.