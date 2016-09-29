NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Okerstrom

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Joyce La Verne Okerstrom, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $247,500.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 11, 2006

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on August 24, 2006 as Document Number A000403906 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $154,409.62

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4, Section 20, Township 49, North of Range 17, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, lying and being East of the following described line: Commencing on the South line of said Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4, distant 330 feet West of the Southeast corner thereof; thence going North along a line parallel to the East line of said Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 to the North line of said Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 and there terminating. Excepting the East 165 feet thereof, Carlton County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1755 BIG LAKE RD, CLOQUET, MN 55720

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 06-510-4211

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 22, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 22, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: September 21, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1386-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.