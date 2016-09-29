NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Beck
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Patsy Beck and Robert Beck aka Robert W. Beck, wife and husband
Mortgagee: U.S. Bank N.A.
Dated: 05/17/2013
Recorded: 05/24/2013
Carlton County Recorder Document No. A000450649
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: N/A
Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank N.A.
Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank N.A.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter or Lot 2 of Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 20, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 90-010-1500
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
1531 W ISLAND LAKE RD
CROMWELL, MN 55726
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $180,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $180,527.62
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 4, 2016, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is October 4, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 1, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee
PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION
By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee
55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800
St. Paul, MN 55101-1718
651-209-7599
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
17908-16-00393-1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to November 8, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton, MN in said County and State.
Dated: September 20, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee
PFB Law, Professional Association
By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee
55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800
St. Paul, MN 55101-1718
651-209-7599
17908-16-00393-1