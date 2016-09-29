NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Beck

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Patsy Beck and Robert Beck aka Robert W. Beck, wife and husband

Mortgagee: U.S. Bank N.A.

Dated: 05/17/2013

Recorded: 05/24/2013

Carlton County Recorder Document No. A000450649

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: N/A

Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank N.A.

Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank N.A.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter or Lot 2 of Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 20, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 90-010-1500

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

1531 W ISLAND LAKE RD

CROMWELL, MN 55726

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $180,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $180,527.62

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 4, 2016, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is October 4, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: August 1, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

17908-16-00393-1

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to November 8, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton, MN in said County and State.

Dated: September 20, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00393-1