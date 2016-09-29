The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in regular session on Monday, August 15, 2016. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. and the meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance. Members Present: Emerson, Bennett, Gay, and Karp (via phone from 7:00p.m. until 7:42 p.m.) with Superintendent Carman and Business Manager Eiffler. Members absent: Hagenah, Gibson.

MOTION by Gay seconded by Bennett to approve the agenda with changes. Motion carried unanimously.

Thank you to the following organizations and businesses for their extra-ordinary work with the Carlton School District after the electric transformer fire at Carlton High School on July 11th: Carlton Fire Department, Wrenshall Fire Department, Hunt Electric (Wes Oien and Pete Smith), Allete Environmental & Land Management (Kurt Anderson), MN Power Distribution Service (Andy Imig), Bay West Spill Response Team, CW Technology. Thank you to the staff who worked professionally and collaboratively under extra-ordinary circumstances: Scott Bodin, Renee Eiffler, Kristi Lindstrom, Tom Rosen, Bob Lawerence, Craig Kotsmith.

Congratulations to Olivia DeCaigny for her art award and $1000 scholarship.

Reports were offered by High School Principal Craig Kotsmith, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, Business Manager Renee Eiffler, Superintendent/Elementary Principal Gwen Carman, Assistant Principal Cullin Franek. Julianne Emerson discussed the need for following Roberts Rules of Order.

MOTION to approve the Consent Agenda was offered by Gay: Emerson called for a brief recess when Karp entered the meeting at 7:42 p.m. Meeting resumed at 7:44 p.m.

Approve Minutes, July 18, 2016, regular meeting.

Approve the South Terrace Faculty Handbook.

Approve the High School Student Handbook for the 2016-2017 school year.

Approve the South Terrace Parent Handbook for the 2016-17 school year.

Approve the High School Faculty Handbook for the 2016-17 school year.

Approve the 2016-17 contract with MASH-KA-WISEN Treatment Center.

Approve the 2016-17 contract with Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative.

Approve July payroll for a total of $284,304.32 and wires summative at $105,812.18.

Approve the August finance checks in the amount of $162,618.10.

Rescind the board action of May 16, 2016 regarding the hire of Danielle Soukkala Rychlak as Assistant Volleyball Coach 2015-2017

Approve the hire of Danielle Soukkala Rychlak as Junior Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2016-17 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract.

Rescind the board action of July 11, 2016 regarding the hire of Nathan Fisher as Assistant Football Coach 2015-2017.

Approve the hire of Nathan Fisher as Junior Varsity Football Coach for the 2016-17 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract.

Approve correction to September 21, 2015 minutes adding the acceptance of the donation of the large practice net and hitting pad from Kraig Erickson purchased from proceeds from his Carlton Daze golf tournament.

Motion was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION to approve the following policies updates: 102, 206, 208, 401, 402, 410, 413, 413 form, 414, 415, 416, 417, 418, 420, 506, 509, 509 form, 516, 532, 613, 614, 614 form, 615, 616, 618, 620, 707, 721 (new), 805, 807, 905. Policies with Non-substantive changes: 101, 406, 406 form, 427, 508, 514, 515, 522, 525, 530, 533, 708 was introduced by Gay and supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0.

Discussion was held regarding the new High School Activities Handbook.

This was the first reading of the new policy 402-1.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of L. Wendy Greer as an Elementary Teacher MA15 Step 4 beginning the 2016-2017 school year was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Carrie Ragsdale as a Long Term Elementary Substitute Teacher BA1 for the 2016-2017 school year was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the At-Will Employee Contract for Victoria McMillen as Indian Education Coordinator at $19.50 per hour for 208 days for the 2016-2017 school year was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire Cassandra Korzendorfer as a English Language Arts Teacher BA Step 5 0.62FTE beginning the 2016-2017 school year upon successful background check was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Patricia Anderson as School Psychologist at $60 per hour for an estimated 456 hours for the 2016-17 school year was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hiring of Michael Land for 1.0 FTE High School Science teacher at BA3 for the 2016-2017 school year pending appropriate licensure variance from MN Board of Teaching was supported by Gay. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Ashley Sell as Assistant Junior High Volleyball Coach for 2016-2017 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0. Note: If Grades 6-8 participation numbers are less than 30, the Volleyball Student Activity Account will reimburse the district for her salary.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of John Babineau as Head Junior High Football Coach for the 2016-2017 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve Travis Gauer as Volunteer Football Coach for the 2016-17 school year upon successful background check. If grades 6-8 participation numbers exceed thirty (30), Travis Gauer will be hired as Assistant Junior High Coach per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve Nick Mohs as Volunteer Football Coach for the 2016-17 school year upon successful background check was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Tracy Bockbrader as National Honor Society Advisor for the 2016-17 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gay. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Sharrie Janovich as Instrumental Music Advisor for the 2016-17 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gay. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Ryan Schmidt as Student Council Advisor for the 2016-17 school per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Deb Saunders as Peer Helper Advisor for the 2016-17 school per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gay. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Marinelda Benko as Community Expert for Spanish for three (3) periods of teaching for the 2015-2017 school year pending appropriate licensure from the Minnesota Board of Teaching was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to accept the resignation of Jared Czech as High School Art teacher was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to accept the resignation of Tabitha Kusnierek as Food Service Employee was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve parental leave per FMLA for Kourtney Unzen for approximately eight (8) weeks during the 2016-17 school year to consist of both sick leave and unpaid leave as per 2015-17 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve parental leave per FMLA for Elizabeth Moore for approximately eleven (11) weeks during the 2016-17 school year to consist of both sick leave and unpaid leave as per 2015-17 Master Contract was supported by Gay. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve parental leave per FMLA for Megan McLain for approximately (8) weeks during the 2016-17 school year per At Will Employee Letter of Assignment was supported by Karp. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Laura Kotsmith as High School Art Teacher BA Step 5 1.0FTE beginning the 2016-2017 school year upon successful background check was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 4-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Kristin Emerson Davis as Elementary Art Teacher BA Step 5 0.34FTE beginning the 2016-2017 school year upon successful background check was supported by Karp. Emerson abstained. Motion passed 3-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Kristin Davis as Elementary Library Paraprofessional approximately ten (10) hours/week at Step 1 of the Teamsters II contract beginning the 2016-2017 school year upon successful background was supported by Karp. Emerson abstained. Motion passed 3-0.

The Board moved to closed session to discuss contract negotiations strategy at 8:18 p.m. and returned to open session at 8:38 p.m.

Future Meetings: Public Meeting on Tuesday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m., Committee of the Whole on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m., Finance Committee Meeting on Monday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m., Regular Meeting on Monday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m., Public Meeting on Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. in the H.S. small gym.

Gay made a motion to adjourn at 8:44 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Bennett the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.

Chair

Clerk