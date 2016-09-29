NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Tuura

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: John W Tuura, a single man and Kristen I Goldberg, a single woman

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce

Dated: 05/15/2009

Recorded: 07/14/2009

Carlton County Recorder Document No. A000425432

Assigned To: GMAC Mortgage, LLC

Dated: 12/03/2012

Recorded: 12/07/2012

Carlton County Recorder Document No. A000447523

Assigned To: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Dated: 07/11/2013

Recorded: 07/16/2013

Carlton County Recorder Document No. A000451627

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: 100382000000015020

Lender or Broker: North Shore Bank of Commerce

Servicer: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator: North Shore Bank of Commerce

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 60, City of Cloquet, Carlton County, Minnesota.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 06-045-6020

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

302 Avenue E

Cloquet, MN 55720

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,475.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $90,173.54

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 22, 2016, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 317 Walnut Ave., Carlton, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is May 22, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 21, 2016

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

17725-16-00704-1