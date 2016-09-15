NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Manty

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Gregory S. Manty and Connie J. Manty, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. a Delaware Corporation as nominee for Access National Mortgage, a Virginia Corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on April 12, 2013 as Document Number A000449904 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,485.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 26, 2012

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 7, 2012 as Document Number A000447555; as modified of record by Amendment of Mortgage recorded on February 19, 2014 as Document Number A000455318 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $177,033.70

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 250 feet of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 48, Range 16, Carlton County, Minnesota, EXCEPT the West 435.60 feet thereof (The "House Parcel")AND That part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 18, Township 48, Range 16, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North 89 degrees 53 minutes 13 seconds East along the South line of said South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 176.05 feet; thence North 10 degrees 07 minutes 55 seconds East, a distance of 294.43 feet; thence Easterly, parallel with said South line of the South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 244.45 feet; thence Northerly, parallel with said West line of said South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 122.94 feet, to a point on the South line of the North 250.00 feet of said South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, said point being the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence Southerly, parallel with said West line of the South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 122.94 feet; thence Easterly, parallel with said South line of the South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 354.00 feet; thence Northerly, parallel with said West line of the South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 123.49 feet to said South line of the North 250.00 feet of said South Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter; thence Westerly, along the last described South line, a distance of 354.00 feet to the point of beginning, Carlton County, Minnesota (the "Adjacent Parcel")

AND

A 33 foot wide non-exclusive appurtenant easement for ingress and egress purposes, the centerline of which easement is described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the North 250.00 feet of the West 435.60 feet of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 18, Township 48, Range 16, Carlton County, Minnesota; thence on an assumed bearing of North 00 degrees 25 minutes 12 seconds West, parallel with the West line of said South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 16.50 feet to the point of beginning of said easement center line; thence South 89 degrees 47 minutes 55 seconds West, parallel with the North line of said South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 162.97 feet to an angle point; thence South 10 degrees 7 minutes 55 seconds West, a distance of 368.74 feet to the intersection with the North line of the South 66.00 feet of said South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter, and there said centerline of easement terminating, Carlton County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1255 COUNTRY LANE, CARLTON, MN 55718

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Access National Mortgage, a Virginia Corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 81.522.1063 and 81.522.1064

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1000511-1000037365-7

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 8, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on May 8, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Gregory S. Manty and Connie J. Manty

Dated: September 12, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(13-3100-FC02)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.