Heroin and prescription pill abuse have touched many people’s lives in communities throughout Carlton County, including Moose Lake. Out of concern for how opioid and heroin abuse have affected and are affecting the Moose Lake area, a team of community members and organizations has come together to put together this forum as an opportunity to educate community members about the issue, begin a community conversation aimed at prevention, and to provide resources. All community members are encouraged to attend the forum.

“The opioid epidemic in this region is a serious problem to people of all ages in our community, not only the serious health dangers associated with its use but also the crimes associated with opioid users,” said Moose Lake Police Chief Bryce Bogenholm. “The Moose Lake Police Department is committed to the prevention of opioid abuse through education and other programs. The drug drop-off bin at our police department, drug education in our schools, meeting with stakeholders, equipping Narcan in our squads and the investigation of drug traffickers are just some of the things we are doing. This is a community problem and education is a huge part of solution. Please join us for the community forum to learn more about what you can do to help with this serious problem.”

This forum is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Moose Lake High School auditorium, 413 Birch Ave., Moose Lake. A free meal will be provided at 5 p.m. and at 6 p.m. a formal presentation will begin, followed by time for questions. Professionals from the medical field including providers, treatment representatives, law enforcement and individuals from the recovery community will share their stories about this epidemic.

Free childcare is provided during the event. This event is made possible by an Engaged Department grant awarded to the Pharmacy Practice and Pharmaceutical Sciences department at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, Duluth campus, by the University of Minnesota Office of Public Engagement.