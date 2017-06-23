UPDATE: Council sets special meeting for city administrator search
The Cloquet City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at City Hall Council Chambers to hear an update of the search for a city administrator and make a confidential selection of finalists for interviews by the City Council.
Human Resources Director James Barclay has been serving as interim city administrator since Brian Fritsinger left on March 17, after serving as Cloquet’s city administrator since 1999. Fritsinger left Cloquet to take a deputy administrator job with St. Louis County.
Editor's note: The original announcement had the correct date, but the wrong day of the week. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 26.