Changes are coming to the city of Cloquet

At Tuesday night's regular City Council meeting, Fritsinger recommended to the council that they consider hiring a consultant such as Labor Relations Associates to help with the search and keep the hiring process on schedule.

The cost for the last recruiting firm was between $15,000-20,000 when the city used a firm to do a nationwide search that resulted in the current police chief, Steve Stracek, who had worked 20-plus years in different capacities in the Duluth Police Department.

The organized and knowledgeable city administrator also mentioned another option: To hire in-house through the city's Human Resource Director.

"With my departure and timeframes involved, the council should also discuss the appointment of an interim city administrator," Fritsinger added, recommending that the council consider appointing Assistant City Administrator/HR Director James Barclay as the interim administrator.

Also Tuesday, Cloquet City Councilors and Mayor Dave Hallback unanimously approved a contract with the Cloquet school district to fund and support a School Resource Officer (SRO). This action also includes a request to hire an additional officer to maintain the department's authorized strength of sworn staff supporting current operations.

The last officer in the school program ended in 2009 when the position changed to an officer to be used "as needed" basis.

The value of the program was seen over the following years as students experienced fewer positive contacts with law enforcement. There was also a decline in collaboration with the school staff.

In 2016 there were 216 calls from the school for officers. Along with the as-needed calls for officers, an officer was at the school at the beginning and ending of each day.

The school district will cover 70 percent of the salary and portions of the officer's overtime and training expenses, along with providing office space.

During the student's summer vacation, the officer will be assigned to work with the detective division, especially juvenile cases. The officer will also attend summer youth activities, patrol city parks and participate in youth safety programs.

In other council news:

• Gerry Manthey was the sole bidder for the Trading Post structures located at Voyagers Park on Dunlap Island. Manthey bid $1 for one of the tower structures and he also must pay to have it moved.

• Mielke Electric Works of Duluth was given the green light to rebuild Electric Motor #1 for the Lake Superior Waterline System for a total cost of $59,000, which includes the work already done to the motor.