The SEP will run from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. It is open to all Minnesotans; however, they must purchase health insurance through the MNsure website (www.mnsure.org). Health insurance purchased during this SEP is effective March 1, 2017.

“This is good news for Minnesotans,” said MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole. “Given how close enactment of the premium relief bill was to the deadline for open enrollment, we believe Minnesotans needed more time to benefit from this important opportunity to lower their monthly health insurance bill by 25 percent.”

The premium relief bill, passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed by Governor Dayton, appropriates $312 million to provide consumers who purchase health insurance in the individual market and do not receive advanced premium tax credits, an automatic 25 percent discount on their monthly health insurance premiums. The discount will be applied automatically by health insurance companies and does not require additional action by Minnesotans.