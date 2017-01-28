Board approves new Christian school at New Life Church

Members of the Carlton County Planning Commission members recommended approval of a request by New Life Community Church for a conditional use permit allowing a school at the church on Jan. 4. According to the planning commission meeting notes, Todd Benson, head of school for Duluth’s Lakeview Christian Academy, and Cloquet’s John Napoli, pastor of River of Life Church in Duluth, represented the New Life church at the meeting.

They explained there are not many faith-based school options in the area except the private Catholic school, and several parents requested a solution.

New Jerusalem Church operated a school at the same location from the 1980s until 1992. At that time there were about 40 students attending. When asked, Benson said they have not had any conversations with the Carlton School District. The proposed private school would have to comply with applicable state rules and statutes regarding education.

Benson and the Planning Commission members engaged in a conversation about special needs and learning disability services as they pertain to his and Napoli’s current schools. Benson said they have not turned students away for admittance due to a learning disability.

New Life Community Church agreed to provide the site and Lakeview Christian Academy said they would operate the school under its umbrella, if the permit was approved. The school would be limited to 140 students, with one teacher per 20 students maximum ratio.

Carlton County Commissioners unanimously approved the permit in their regular meeting Monday with little discussion.

Also Monday, commissioners passed an agreement to purchase Range Mental Health Center’s sub-acute detoxification services. Range already keeps a bed reserved for Carlton County residents if the need arises.

In 2016 the center provided 25 days of uncompensated services for Carlton County residents. The cost per day is $342 and the cause of admissions exceeding 48 hours will be documented, according to the staff report.

In other matters, a long-term-care nurse position and an officer support specialist both need to be refilled due to retirements.

Board members voted to continue with the child support agreement already in place with Cook County.

After the regular board meeting, the board moved to a closed session to discuss ongoing union negotiations.