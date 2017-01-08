That was the topic of discussion during both at the City Council work session and the regular meeting Tuesday evening at Cloquet City Hall.

Marianne Bohren presented an overview of Western Lake Superior Sanitary District history and why it is important for the council to replace former mayor Bruce Ahlgren when he retires from the board at the end of January.

WLSSD board has nine members including one representative from Sappi, one from USG and one from the Cloquet City Council. She explained that they need seven of the members in order to vote so they can make a decision that is in everyone's best interest. WLSSD covers 530 square miles.

She explained that board members get paid a $50 stipend for each meeting they attend.

WLSSD has two sides to its business: wastewater and solid waste.

“WLSSD is a special-purpose unit of government created by the State Legislature in 1971 to address environmental pollution problems in the lower St. Louis River basin,” Bohren explained.

WLSSD self generates about 50 percent of its own energy from fats, oil and grease waste from restaurants.

New At-Large Councilor Adam Bailey asked several questions at the work session and meeting in an effort to learn about the various subjects.

County Commissioners Dick Brenner and Tom Proulx presented the council members with a Carlton County update. They touched on subjects such as the Carlton County jail study, how more restorative justice for beginning offenders can help keep people out of jail, and shared that last month the jail saw one of its highest influxes of female inmates ever.

During the regular city council meeting Ward 2 Councilor David Bjerkness nominated Ward 1 Councilor Jeff Rock for the acting mayor spot in 2017, to run the meetings when Mayor David Hallback is absent. Rock accepted and was appointed.

City Administrator Brian Fritsinger read the current vacancies that need to be filled on the Parks Commission and Planning Commission.

Bailey volunteered to fill the open position on Cloquet’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Rock volunteered to fill the Parks Commission liaison position.

Bjerkness volunteered to fill the position on the Economic Development Partnership.

Councilors will be interviewing applicants for two positions on the Parks Commission. Rick Stowell resigned his position and Amy Louhela said she would like to be reappointed to her position, since her term expired. The council voted to require Louhela to also interview for her position.

The council has received several applications and will accept new ones until the interviews during the work sessions of Jan. 17 and Feb. 7.

Councilors ended the meeting by renewing the contract with Cloquet Community Education. The city of Cloquet partners with Community Ed instead of having a separate Parks and Recreation Department.

The partnership between the city and Community Ed benefits everyone, said Community Education Director Ruth Reeves. Because of the partnership, Community Ed can offer more classes to the public. The city owns The Beach at Pinehurst Park and the tubing hill at Pine Valley, but Community Ed runs both facilities.

Community Ed organizes events at The Beach as well as hires employees. The “Doggy Dip” is an example of a new event by Community Ed at The Beach, held after the last day of the swimming season. The event was popular with roughly 30 dogs and 60 people attending.

“The people were great,” Reeves said. “They cleaned up after their dogs and avoided conflict between the dogs.”

Community Ed also works closely with the Cloquet Chamber. The Easter Egg Hunt in Pine Valley park began about five years ago and was an instant success beyond the expectations of all of the organizers.

The city owns the park and provided some supplies and manpower. The Chamber takes care of advertising and Community Ed supplies the hundreds of eggs as well as the gift bags for the children.

“It takes the partnership to make it all work,” Reeves said.

Reeves would like to see some of the events grow, like the Family Fit and Fun Day done in partnership with the volunteer Active Transportation committee. She believes there is potential but all of the pieces have not quite come together yet.

“The investments in parks give us more opportunities,” Reeves said. Community Ed is looking at possibly running an online tournament for disc golf at Hilltop Park this summer.

Reeves is impressed with the young group that has worked so hard to bring the skateboard park to fruition.

“I give the group an A+ for persistence,” Reeves said. “I hope it’s hugely successful.”

Besides the partnership with the city, Community Ed also provides a large variety of classes for youth and elementary children.

Many middle school kids utilize the youth center, with its pool tables and other entertainment.

Some of the most popular offerings are a pottery class for the elementary students and indoor soccer in the winter for the older youth.

One thing Reeves would like to see is a bowling alley in the area. Currently kids are bused to Duluth to bowl.

Reeves is looking forward to the upcoming improvements at Dunlap Island this year. She is excited about the changes and hopes to see more off-road trails for biking families.

“It’s more of an efficiency having the partnership with the city,” Reeves said. “I hope they keep it coming.”