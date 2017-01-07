There weren’t a lot of surprises at either meeting.

At the Dec. 27 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously in support of a 4.59 percent levy increase rather than the maximum levy increase of 5.74 percent they had approved in September.

However, the board debated raising the levy increase to 4.79 percent right up until the final vote, which would have generated funds to hire a new probation officer. In the end, the commissioners decided to wait until they get the recommendations from an ongoing $66,000 jail assessment study that will address programming, treatment and jail facilities. Commissioner Tom Proulx, who is the probation officer for the Carlton County drug court, recommended they wait and see if Dr. Alan Beck of Justice Concepts Inc. has a different take on what they can do to lighten the load of the probation officers in Carlton County.

“It’s not just the jail, it’s the whole delivery system: the county attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office, probation,” said Proulx. “The doctor (Beck) seems like he really knows what he’s doing. And I don’t want to jump the gun and keep throwing money at it.”

After a lengthy discussion, the commissioners did tweak the budget, setting aside $50,000 (out of $100,000 already allocated for the emergency reserve) to be used for a probation position starting in July contingent on the assessment study recommendations.

Ultimately, commissioners set the total levy to meet the 2017 budget for taxes payable in 2017 at $25,488,584, an increase of nearly $1.4 million over 2016. The county’s total budget was estimated at just over $55.5 million for 2017, with money from sources other than local taxpayers (state and federal funds, fees) providing almost $30 million.

At the same year-end meeting, commissioners voted not to increase their own salaries, keeping the annual pay at $22,472. After some debate about changing the levels to reflect time spent or distance traveled, commissioners set the per diem payments at $50 (again) for county board members for attending various commission, board and committee meetings as a board member, along with expenses such as mileage at .535 cents per mile, and meals reimbursement at $6 for breakfast, $8.50 for lunch and $14.50 for dinner, with receipts.

Commissioners approved a 2 percent increase for the county’s other elected officials, as follows: County Attorney Thom Pertler $110,226; County Sheriff Kelly Lake $96,625; and County Auditor/Treasurer Paul Gassert $93,929.

Commissioners also approved a 2 percent cost of living adjustment for all non-union-represented employees. The unions have been in negotiations with the county since their last contracts ended in 2015.

NEW CHAIRPERSON ELECTED

In the first order of business for the new year, Gary Peterson was elected chairperson of the Carlton County Board of Commissioners for 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and District 4 Commissioner Susan Zmyslony was voted board vice-chair. Peterson, the District 5 commissioner, replaces District 3 Commissioner Tom Proulx.

County Board meetings were set for 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and 4 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. The Committee of the Whole will meet at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month starting in February. The Committee of the Whole is made up of all Carlton County department heads, county commissioners, James Newman (representing townships) and Milt Hagen (representing transportation matters).

The commissioners will meet as the Carlton County Board of Equalization (and the Board of Review and Equalization for unorganized townships) — for the purposes of considering appeals of property value assessments and following local jurisdiction appeals — at 5 p.m. June 13 and 3 p.m. June 22, if necessary.

Commissioners selected the Moose Lake Star Gazette, the low bidder, to publish the county’s legal notices.

Commissioners also determined committee appointments for each board member.

A presentation on a Carlton County Broadband feasibility study took up the largest part of Tuesday’s meeting. Look for a more detailed story on that in an upcoming issue of the Pine Journal.