Wilkinson, the only female city councilor for the past four years, was elected in 2013 and served on a variety of committees and task forces over her time on the council.

“During her tenure as a representative of the city of Cloquet, Ms. Wilkinson dedicated herself in serving and representing not only the citizens of Cloquet and its business community but also the employees of the city,” Fritsinger read to the quiet council members. “The City Council, city employees and citizens of Cloquet wish to thank Ms. Wilkinson for her years of loyal service to the city of Cloquet and its people. It is service of public spirited citizens such as Ms. Wilkinson which cause a city to progress and to provide quality public services to the community.”

In her usual thoughtful approach, Wilkinson read a prepared heartfelt thank you to the council members for the years they served together.

“It's been an honor and a lot of fun,” Wilkinson said to her fellow council members. She added that there will be a lot of changes for Cloquet in the future and she is excited to see what happens. Wilkinson will be replaced by incoming At-Large City Councilor Adam Bailey in January.

There were no more council comments and the meeting was adjourned for a closed meeting regarding employment contract negotiations.

In other matters: