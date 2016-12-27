CLOQUET CITY COUNCIL: Council says goodbye to only female councilor
Cloquet City Administrator Brian Fritsinger read a resolution to honor Lara Wilkinson, outgoing At-Large City Councilor, at the beginning of the regular Cloquet City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Wilkinson, the only female city councilor for the past four years, was elected in 2013 and served on a variety of committees and task forces over her time on the council.
“During her tenure as a representative of the city of Cloquet, Ms. Wilkinson dedicated herself in serving and representing not only the citizens of Cloquet and its business community but also the employees of the city,” Fritsinger read to the quiet council members. “The City Council, city employees and citizens of Cloquet wish to thank Ms. Wilkinson for her years of loyal service to the city of Cloquet and its people. It is service of public spirited citizens such as Ms. Wilkinson which cause a city to progress and to provide quality public services to the community.”
In her usual thoughtful approach, Wilkinson read a prepared heartfelt thank you to the council members for the years they served together.
“It's been an honor and a lot of fun,” Wilkinson said to her fellow council members. She added that there will be a lot of changes for Cloquet in the future and she is excited to see what happens. Wilkinson will be replaced by incoming At-Large City Councilor Adam Bailey in January.
There were no more council comments and the meeting was adjourned for a closed meeting regarding employment contract negotiations.
In other matters:
The council approved a bid from Mielke Electric Works to overhaul a pump motor for the Lake Superior Waterline system in the amount of $20,425. The waterline supplies water directly from Lake Superior to Sappi.
- Councilors renewed the Braun Park Lease Agreement between the City of Cloquet and the Cloquet Baseball/Softball Association for another five years. They pay $3,000 per year for rent to the city.