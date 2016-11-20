City council wonders how to revitalize the West End

Cloquet Community Development Director Holly Butcher presented findings, strategies and challenges concerning the Cloquet Avenue Business District as well as the West End district with council members.

Among the goals of the Cloquet Economic Development Authority (EDA) — which Butcher facilitates — are understanding the strengths and weaknesses in downtown, identifying properties and areas in need of revitalization and ultimately devising a strategy for downtown revitalization.

EDA members and Butcher met with local business owners from both ends of downtown over the past year and they agreed the area that needs help first is the West End.

When the roads were originally built in the 1920s, the road over the St. Louis River bridge ended at a T, so drivers could only go left or right to the two business districts. There was not a Highway 33 that connected to Interstate 35 at that time, Butcher explained.

After the 1918 fires, residents rebuilt the buildings in the West End first, including the former city hall (now owned by Potlatch), which housed the city council, offices for the mayor and judge, and jail cells in the building.

The almost century old buildings are architecturally interesting and several of the buildings in the West End district are on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Butcher.

Roughly 20 years ago, the Minnesota Department of Transportation raised the Highway 33 bridge over the St. Louis River, physically separating the West End Business District from Highway 33, which formerly had at-grade traffic patterns through the West End. As a result, the West End was no longer visible and many went out of business or moved out.

Currently there are several empty and some blighted buildings in the West End. A few of the buildings have not been contributing to the tax rolls or utilities in roughly 10 years because they have been sitting empty, according to Butcher.

Buildings like the old Smoky’s Meats in the West End and Ed’s Bakery on Cloquet Avenue do not have any designated parking spots for clients, adding to the problem of selling the old buildings.

So what would the council like to see done, Butcher asked the members.

“Are the businesses willing to help, because we can't do it by ourselves,” asked Ward 2 Councilor David Bjerkness. “We can have a vision and know what we want, but ... it's going to cost everybody money.”

Several options were shared, like improving the streetscape first, have the city buy a few of the empty buildings and update and sell them to entrepreneurs or possibly build an archway over the West End.

James Barclay, assistant city administrator/human resources director, noted that people need a reason to visit the West End. Barclay added that in the small town where he recently came from there were brew pubs and several restaurants in the revitalized part of town as well as outside music offered during the summer, which made that part of town popular.

“What will it (the West End) be when it grows up?” Bjerkness asked.

One suggestion was to have office businesses primarily in the West End and bring more restaurants and brew pubs to Cloquet Avenue where there is already higher traffic volumes and visibility. They also discussed adding townhouses to the West End.

Of course, the new Avenue C restaurant is finally nearing completion, where it will anchor the First National Plaza building and its various businesses in the West End.

The main concern business owners saw with Cloquet Avenue is the wide streets help contribute to faster traffic which can cause problems for pedestrians to safely cross the road.

Changes business owners would like to see happen on Cloquet Avenue include the addition of stop signs at 12th and Ninth streets, which would help slow down traffic for both pedestrian safety and to give people a chance to notice the businesses.

They would also like to see more garbage cans set out and fewer regulations to start up a business.