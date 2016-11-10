“It was a pleasant surprise to wake up this morning to find out that I am able to serve the Cloquet School District for four more years,” Buytaert wrote on his Facebook page at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

That means the two incumbents, Crowley (3,388) and Buytaert (3,002), were both re-elected, with Sandman (3,438) — a relative newcomer to school district politics — garnering the most votes of any school board candidate. Mallery got 2,956 votes, and Richard Colsen got 2,426. Both Mallery and Colsen have regularly attended school board meetings and also ran in 2012.

The school board members and other local candidates in closely contested races had to stay up really late this year or get up early to find out the final results. In fact, the results of the presidential race were known before many of the local Carlton County races this year, thanks mostly to the large number of early voters.

Carlton County Auditor Paul Gassert said overall mechanics of the election were not the issue with posting results, rather it was the significant increase in absentee/early voting that made for a longer night.

Absentee ballots doubled in Carlton County this year, with 2,436 absentee ballots accepted for 2016, versus 1,204 in 2012 and 970 in 2014 (when there wasn’t a presidential race on the ballot). Another 1,800 ballots came in from rural Carlton County residents who vote by mail.

“At the polling location when they get to 8 p.m., they turn the key and get results,” Gassert said. “With the absentees (and mail ballots), we have a ton of stuff to do before we get results — which in turn means we don’t finish those results until later in the evening.”

It all added up to a long night for election officials at the Carlton County Courthouse Tuesday night.

Across the country and in Carlton County, the 2016 election brought change, most notably Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s win of the electoral college votes (279 to 228), although Democratic Hillary Clinton actually garnered a total of 59,733,960 votes to Trump’s 59,514,846 actual votes. The vote was close in Carlton County too, with Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine getting 8,460 (46.5 percent) votes to Donald Trump and Michael Pence getting 8,160 votes (44.8 percent). Among the other party candidates for president, the Libertarian Party got 703 votes and the Independence Party candidates got 308 votes.

Locally there were a few upsets.

In Cloquet, challenger and bar owner Adam Bailey defeated one-term incumbent Lara Wilkinson for the At-Large councilor seat by 3,184 votes to 2,305 for Wilkinson.

On the other hand, Ward 5 Councilor Steve Langley — another one-term incumbent — retained his seat easily with 719 votes to Mark Roberts 467, despite Langley not making an appearance either local candidate forum this year.

Both Langley and Bailey were endorsed by Labor Body and Building Trades.

Ward 4 City Councilor Kerry Kolodge was unopposed, and he got 912 votes with 10 write-in candidates reported.

Cloquet City Administrator Brian Fritsinger made the rounds of all six polling stations in Cloquet after 8 p.m. so he could find out the winners and inform candidates of the early results (not counting absentee ballots).

“We really appreciate all the hard work the election judges do,” Fritsinger said. “We appreciate the candidates’ willingness to run for office and serve, and we appreciate all the voters who go out and vote.”

In the Carlton School District, voters overwhelmingly voted to renew the existing operating tax levy with 1,398 voting yes and 816 voting no. The levy generates about $560,000 each year that is used for general operating expenses of the district. Because this is a continuation of a tax levy that was approved in 2010, it won’t result in an increase to property taxes if it passes.

Superintendent Gwen Carman waited for hours at the courthouse for results of the levy vote, before heading home at about 11:30 p.m. feeling that the levy was going to pass. She was right.

“I am extremely appreciative of the support and all of the staff and community members who worked to educate the community on its importance,” Carman told the Pine Journal Wednesday morning, noting that the levy is a renewal for another seven years. “This will provide us the funding we need to sustain our schools, and also focus on strategic plan and long-term goals.”

The three Carlton School Board members elected Tuesday were Tim Hagenah, Jennifer Chmielewski and LaRae Lehto.

The top three vote getters for Esko School Board were Jerry Frederick, Julian “Bert” Bertogliat and Mark Nyholm.

In Barnum, voters elected Colleen Fetters, Jamie Fuglested, Patrick Poirier and Timothy Peterson for school board.

Cromwell-Wright voters elected Timothy Homstad, Brian Granholm and Angela Lind Anderson for school board.

For Moose Lake school board, Jamie Jungers was elected, along with Jerry Pederson and Lisa Anderson-Reed.

At the county level, Dick Brenner was re-elected as Carlton County Commissioner District 1, with 2,040 votes compared to challenger Erik Blesener’s 1,199 votes. District 3 Commissioner Tom Proulx was unopposed, as was District 5 Commissioner Gary Peterson; both men were re-elected.

In Thomson Township, Jason Paulson defeated John Bergman 1,266 votes to 1,094

At the state level, incumbent DFL candidate Mike Sundin had 11,833 votes to Republican challenger Mike Line’s 7,968 for the State Representative District 11A seat. Incumbent District 11 State Senator Tony Lourey (DFL) garnered 20,455 votes to Republican challenger Michael Cummins 17,143 votes for the win.

NOLAN RETAINS CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

By Brady Slater/Forum News Service

For U.S. Congress, incumbent Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan held on to win Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District early Wednesday.

Nolan defeated Republican challenger Stewart Mills, 50.2 to 49.6 percent, with all 810 precincts reporting. Nolan received 179,116 votes and Mills got 177,105, with 786 write-in votes cast as well. In Carlton County, Nolan got 10,311 votes to Mills 7,776 votes.

The margin with 355,000-plus votes cast was narrower than their 2014 race, also won by Nolan — though by 1.4 percentage points. Nolan is now 6-1 in congressional elections — a career that dates back to his first stint in the House beginning in the 1970s.

The 72-year-old Crosby DFLer, familiar with governing in the minority in the House of Representatives, will enter his third term representing the 8th District while facing a new era of American politics led by President-elect Donald Trump.

“The way it’s going Republicans won the presidency, the House of Representatives and the Senate,” Nolan said before retiring for the evening Tuesday, “and they will be responsible if they don’t produce what they have promised.”

Mills, 44, was unable to ride the coattails of Trump to victory — a fact that seemed to surprise Nolan’s camp.

“What is amazing about the race is how vastly we’re outperforming Hillary Clinton,” said Nolan spokesman Bennett Smith, referring to the Democratic presidential candidate whose underperformance cleared the path for Trump’s upset victory. The Republican surge shook one Nolan staffer, volunteer Lilly Dragnev, who said, “Nolan is looking good, but the country is looking depressing.”

Mills’ camp held out hope deep into the night, knowing that most of the uncounted ballots were rural and in places where he’d fostered much of his socially conservative support.

“He has been in elected office longer than I’ve been alive,” Mills said of Nolan. “He is a tough adversary, but he gets the policy wrong.”

Nolan spoke about getting back to work.

He reiterated throughout the night that he wanted to reverse Citizens United — the Supreme Court decision that validated corporate personhood and helped contribute to the obscene campaign spending that especially showed up in the 8th District race. About $22 million was cast into the 8th District, making it the most expensive election for House of Representatives in the country.

“For me the most important thing to do is reverse Citizens United,” Nolan told a throng of reporters before retiring to be for the evening.

A liberal Democrat, Nolan favors furthering health care reform to a single-payer system and emphasized that point recently at a Duluth campaign rally, appearing alongside Vice President Joe Biden. Nolan raised his profile this year on “60 Minutes,” calling for campaign finance reform that would eliminate the practice of federal lawmakers “dialing for dollars.”

“Mills has been writing out checks a half-million dollars at a time out of his own fat checkbook,” Nolan said on election night. “I’ve got somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 individual contributors … people have just chipped in in ways that are unparalleled.”

Mills has often said that Nolan rode Sen. Al Franken’s coattails to victory in their 2014 race. But by Wednesday morning, even as Trump’s performance in Minnesota nearly turned the state red, it was clear that Mills hadn’t grabbed onto the momentum exhibited by much of the rest of the party.

Nolan’s camp praised its ground game that got out voters in droves.

“We feel good about turnout,” Smith said. “Early vote should be good for us. Turnout on campuses was high.”

Nolan addressed how long he expected to continue running for office.

“I like my work,” he said. “People ask me from time to time, ‘How long do you think you can do it?’ I say as long as I can be effective. If I’m unable to be effective then it’s time for me to opt out. But I’ve still got a lot of things on the agenda I want to get done.”

