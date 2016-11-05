ELECTION 2016: Scanlon City Council candidates

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a City Councillor?

2. Why are you running?

3. What are the top two issues facing the city right now and how should they be addressed?

Here's what they said:

James Pratt

1. I am currently on the Scanlon City Council and work for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. With my experience on working on roads and bridges, I am able to give advice on what we do to fix roads, water drainage, sewer, etc. With this knowledge the city has been able to fix potholes with other materials rather than waiting for blacktop to come available in the spring and fall.

2. I am running for this office as I can see many areas for improvements which includes finding ways to save money. I voted to do the study on merging with Cloquet, which Cloquet put on hold. I feel a meeting with the residents of both cities should have been held for them to make the decision if the merger should have been put on the ballot for both cities to vote on.

3. Issues facing the city is finding the water leaks in our sewers that are causing WLSSD to charge us for more water going through the system than we are billing residents for.

The city also needs to find resources to fix streets and our sewer system without raising taxes. Taxes are a big concern for cities as there’s only so much that citizens feel they can pay.

Scott Boedigheimer

1. I am a retired 20-year volunteer for the Scanlon Fire Department. I am running to be re-elected for another four-year term. I’m a 1975 graduate of Cloquet High School and also a graduate of 916 Vocational School in appliance repair. I started work at Daugherty Hardware in 1978 and worked there until they closed. In the early 1980s, I opened up a small business and ran that for about 18 years. Eight years ago I opened up Daugherty Appliance in Duluth and six years ago I opened a store in Cloquet.

2. I am running because I like the quality of life you have in a small town. I want the city to be fiscally sound and responsible so it remains strong in the future. I believe we have more control of our city operations when we are a smaller community. This includes a common-sense approach to running our city like I would my business. I think common sense seems to be what is forgotten in the running of our cities. I want to try to keep that when we make decisions for our community.

3. Infrastructure: You hear in the news almost every day that our cities around the country have failing infrastructure that hasn’t been addressed in years. I want to be sure that our city addresses the needs of our community’s infrastructure.

Health and Safety: I want to make sure our community is a safe place for our children and residents to live. We need to make sure our parks and recreation areas are clean and safe. Also we need to watch out for our neighbors and call the authorities when we see something that is not right.

Ron Stigers

1. Working as a law enforcement manager in the Air Force (retired) and now as a civil engineering technician have provided me the chance to demonstrate my ability to perform within specified guidelines, of which I had to either author or keep current. As your city councilor I would have the opportunity to continue the city’s efforts to progress.

2. I chose to run for city council because I want to pay it back to my community by contributing to the city’s growth with fresh ideas and free thinking to address the challenges of our city’s future.

3. I think the two biggest challenges the city faces are the infrastructure, both above and below ground, and how to provide funding, not just for their maintenance but also for improvements. As councilors, we must first understand that the most important part of the infrastructure is that portion just outside our individual doors. With that in mind, the city has established committees that are in place in an effort to address these challenges. This forum is open to the public so we can see and contribute to what is going on outside our front doors. Here is where I believe I could provide my most valuable input with my secondary education and 14 years work experience as a civil engineering technician. In closing I would like to thank you for voting and hope your vote is for me.