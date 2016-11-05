ELECTION 2016: Kettle River candidates for city council

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as city councilor?

2. Why are you running?

3. In your opinion, what are the top two issues facing the city right now and how should they be addressed?

Roberta Harrison

1: I really have no job experience but I do have some volunteer experience where I had attended city council meetings, and put together petitions and rallies. I am great at researching and putting together data when needed, and I have a great interest and pride in the city I reside in.

2: I am running because I feel I can make a difference. It is time for fresh minds and change. Kettle River is a dying city and it needs growth back so I would like to help make changes to make this a thriving city again where people want to live.

3: First issue is working on ways to make Kettle River thrive again, to make this a city people want to live in and raise their children. The second of many issues is the utility prices compared to other sources are very high. We need to find a way to lower the prices.

****

Roberta Harrison was the only Kettle River City Council candidate to respond to the Pine Journal. Candidates Jason Montgomery and Tina Tollgaard did not reply.