ELECTION 2016: Kettle River candidates for mayor

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as mayor of Kettle River?

2. Why are you running?

3. In your opinion, what are the top two issues facing the city right now and how should they be addressed?

Here's what they said:

Kyle Riel

1. I have had the opportunity to participate in several leadership courses. One of these was a phenomenal program, within Boy Scouts of America, called Wood Badge. This is an intense, week-long course that enabled me to learn more about how to be an effective leader and also how to share these skills in my day-to-day life. I have had the opportunity to be the mayor of Kettle River for the last four years and feel that, while I am always learning, I have a firm grasp of what the position entails and what is needed for our city.

2. I am running because I have enjoyed serving my community for the last four years. This position has inspired me to work my hardest to continue to make improvements and make Kettle River a wonderful place to live.

3. Right now, we are in the process of making some leadership changes within our fire department. This has caused some turmoil, but I believe we are well on our way to re-establishing a strong, cohesive department.

Our community members are also concerned about the rise in our water and sewer rates over the past several years. This increase is due to a new water treatment plant being built, and the need to pay down the debt that was incurred as a result of this. I feel that better communication and transparency to our community members will go a long way in resolving this concern.

George Klaskin

1. I have been a resident of Kettle River for 20 years, a firefighter for 19 years, an RN (registered nurse) and First Responder.

2. We have an opportunity to increase efficiencies of our services. I cannot think of a bigger challenge a mayor faces.

3. I pledge to be accessible and to reach out to the talents and opinions of my fellow taxpayers — they are the fuel in this engine.