ELECTION 2016: Thomson Township Supervisor Seat C

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a township official?

2. What are the top two issues facing your township right now and how do you think they should be addressed?

*****

John Bergman

1. I retired from St. Louis County as a senior telecommunications engineer and now have the time to give-back to the community. I've been a resident here for 20-plus years, and attended a number of town board meetings and read all board minutes in the past; now I’ve been going to all scheduled town board meetings to be prepared if elected. I’ve served on the St. Matthew’s Board of Church Properties, and have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

2. My two top issues follow:

1. Balancing Individual Rights with the needs of a Growing Community. Increasingly dependent on critical services that the town board oversees: First responders/fire department maintenance of roads, storm drainage, snow plowing, etc., I can bring my extensive past engineering and large contract (personnel and $60,000 to $1.25 million-plus value) skills to contribute to the board in situations like land use/zoning conflicts, personnel contracts, etc.

2. Broadband Infrastructure. Depending where you live, you might have fiber optic internet connections or the dial-up speeds of many years ago. I have been encouraging the present board to slightly modify the existing “tower” ordinance in order to enable expansion of high-speed wireless internet access to the “other-half” of residents who do not presently have good access to those services. And I've been involved the last two years with Carlton County's Business Development initiative to bring it to people throughout the county; however, our present ordinance is a great hindrance here. I'm also working with our state representative, Mike Sundin, co-ordinating in this cause with the state. This access is critical in helping rural business, and in helping our rural students with their studies.

Jason Paulson

1. As a lifelong resident of Thomson Township, I understand the needs and challenges here. I’ve watched it evolve from its roots as a farming community to a vibrant and growing urban township. As a Marine Corps veteran I understand the value, and challenges, of civic duty to our community. As the facilities manager at the Port of Duluth, I manage a state agency budget which stresses the importance of transparent spending to meet realistic goals.

2. Our community is growing. I believe our present supervisors have done an excellent job managing this growth. Indeed, I would like to thank the previous supervisor who held this seat, Mr. David Sunnarborg, for his 24 years of service to this community. To keep pace with the needs of tomorrow, to continue growing and improving the tax base, we need to refresh our township comprehensive plan which has not been updated since 1999. While no small task, it offers a high level of community involvement to discuss which challenges should be addressed first. We have 64.5 miles of roads in this township, of which 21 are blacktopped. We are operating with one less staff member on the road crew. We’ve sold just under half the lots in the business park, and each sale improves our tax base and offers greater budget opportunities. A younger community desires greater recreational opportunities with trails that keep children safe. Our law enforcement is sub-contracted, so it is important we maintain a police presence within the community. These can all be addressed in a comprehensive plan update. We do not want to return to the stagnant growth of the ’80s when our population grew by eight.