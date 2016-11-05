ELECTION 2016: Carlton County Board of Commissioners

****

Dick Brenner

1. I have a BS degree in accounting and economics and worked mostly in the private sector for several large companies including Pillsbury, Control Data and Potlatch/Sappi. My jobs varied: accountant and auditor, research, personnel and overseeing purchasing processes. I have done company audits, economic analysis for new business and managed accounting and budgeting operations. These and other responsibilities helped in my work as a Carlton County Commissioner for the past 24 years.

2. Being commissioner for 24 years gives me unique perspective and experience. The job is nearly full-time as I attend three board meetings each month and serve on 13 different committees. The fact that I am retired, along with my years of experience, means I have the time and knowledge to do this job well.

3. We recently identified a number of issues through a strategic planning process that we want to address, including roads improvement, community safety, building strong leadership and succession planning.

However, the two issues identified that I believe are the most important involved technology and mental illness/drug addiction.

From computers and phones to squad cars and highway equipment, technology is always changing and improving. Adapting to changing technology can be a challenge and certainly is not free. How we serve our citizens can be helped by the intelligent use of new technology. Telemental health and TXT4Life are two areas where we use technology to improve lives.

The issues of curbing drug abuse and meeting mental health needs might be seen as separate, but in many ways they are not. There is an opioid epidemic ravaging our country and county which cuts across all societal lines. It plays upon our human frailties and takes root in the mental health challenges we face. This lethal combination may be the most significant challenge we face in our lifetime. By continuing with a collaborative approach and educational outreach in the schools and our communities and the determination of county departments to meet this challenge, I believe we will be successful.

4. No one solution exists to this problem. A few years ago, Carlton County was paying nearly $300,000 to board out jail inmates. We reduced this number to $50,000 through intensive supervision programming, drug court, and the creation of a criminal justice coordinating council. But costs are climbing again.

Carlton County is working with the National Institute of Corrections to review how we use our current jail facility and we are commissioning a jail “needs assessment” to gain insights and answers to these challenges. Once we have the assessment, we will have to decide on investment of time and resources.

Other alternatives include expanding the use of the restorative justice program to serve 18- to 22-year-olds and hiring an additional judge or magistrate; both would reduce jail time.

Erik Blesener

1. My experience on the Cloquet City Council along with over 25 years in law enforcement at both the county and city levels has provided me with an understanding of how local government functions and the issues residents are most concerned with today. In addition, I have served as the board chair for R.E.A.C.H. along with several other committees over the years.

2. Working as a police officer in the city of Cloquet, it is important that I keep up to date with current issues affecting Carlton County. My position keeps me immersed in the community and allows me the opportunity to work hands-on with both residents and local businesses.

3. Carlton County is currently facing a serious epidemic of illicit drug use and abuse which has propelled Carlton County to a position which, per capita, is near the top in the state of Minnesota for opiate-related overdoses and deaths. As a result, we have seen a rise in associated criminal activity, all of which has an impact on our community. My goal as county commissioner will be to work with and help educate the Carlton County Board in order to address all of the components necessary to reduce this problem, including education, treatment, social services and enforcement.

Since the future is never certain, we need to have a plan for how to react should a major crisis occur within our economy. We must all learn from the unfortunate situation that the Iron Range is dealing with due to the downturn in the steel industry and the related job losses.

Carlton County will also have to determine the best way to serve our residents moving into the future as many of our citizens will become more dependent on various services as our population ages.

4. Having worked in the Carlton County Jail for four years, I am very familiar with the overcrowding issues we currently face.

Before any expansion or relocation decisions are made regarding the jail, we need to investigate and consider all aspects of Carlton County’s current system.

All avenues must be pursued including but not limited to chemical abuse treatment programs, diversion programs, restorative justice programs, drug court, and other programs designed to reduce jail populations.

With the cooperation of all agencies involved, a well-thought-out plan can be made for the future of the Carlton County Jail.