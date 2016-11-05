ELECTION 2016: State Representative District 11A

Here are the questions:

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a state representative/senator?

2. What are the top two issues facing the state right now and how do you think they should be addressed?

3. What do you think makes Minnesota special and what can you do at a state level to keep it that way?

4. What makes you different from your opponent?

Mike Sundin

1. Working as a consultant with the building trades for several years has been very rewarding in two distinct ways. First, the goals of bringing projects to conclusion on time and within budget should always be at the forefront of any effort. Secondly, working with and training people from all walks of life keeps me grounded and aware of the need for good jobs for everyone. I have witnessed the social and economic benefits of a well educated productive workforce in our state every day.

2. An equitable and comprehensive transportation plan for the entire state is becoming the most pressing issue of our times. Roads for commerce is a necessity, not a luxury. Polls at the State Fair revealed that Minnesotans want and will pay for proper highway maintenance and construction. It’s my mission to ensure that greater Minnesota gets our fair share.

Mental health care needs a makeover. Our hospital emergency rooms are swamped with patients in need of immediate care. Law enforcement officers are continually processing distressed individuals who need psychiatric care rather than handcuffs and incarceration. Oftentimes drug and alcohol addictions are contributing factors. If we can treat individuals as patients rather than criminals, they stand a chance of recovery and will not weigh down the court system.

Counselors in schools are in high demand and in short supply, as are additional mental health professionals. Suicide prevention needs to be a priority. I carried the initial bill for funding Carlton County’s TXT4Life, a program which now has participation from all over the U.S. We need to get past the stigma and uneasiness and deal with saving lives rather than hoping this issue will resolve itself.

3. Minnesota sets itself apart from many other states by leading the way in citizen participation in many ways. Township boards, county boards and civic organizations bring their issues to St. Paul every day and expect results. Minnesota has always been a leader in voter participation. I was very active in the “Get Out The Vote” effort in 2004 when Carlton County led the state with a 103 percent voter turnout made possible by same-day registration at the polls. Democracy is at its best when exercised on a regular basis.

The diversity of the state’s economy makes for an interesting mix of issues in the legislature. Living in the northern regions of the state, I am keenly aware of the forest management and mining issues we face. My service on the Agriculture and Commerce Committees has broadened my knowledge of other portions of the state’s economy.

4. One of my opponent’s accomplishments is helping defeat a school bonding issue while sitting on the school board. As a former school board member, I find it interesting that someone responsible for providing a safe productive learning environment would do this. Finding solutions for funding worthy projects rather than just saying “no” is more my style.

Mike Line

1. I am qualified for state office because I have a wide range of experience performing different duties working with politicians, government, major corporations, and as a private businessman. I have lived in three states and traveled to 47 states. I have lobbied government, been a worker and a boss, elected to public office, led a county political party, worked to win ballot questions, and taken classes at four different higher education organizations. I also spent two years working with government contracts for prime contractors, government and national laboratories. This required learning and working with the Federal Code of Regulations.

2. Taxes! My first bill will be to attempt to supply property tax relief to the Cloquet School District property owners to mitigate the recent tax increase issue. This will help the youth in their first house, many seniors who are on fixed incomes, and those struggling to make ends meet. In addition I would work to reduce state taxes on retirement income.

Jobs! We have over 5,000 people in the district without jobs. The full unemployment rate is over 25 percent. We need to promote new and expanded business throughout the area to provide a wide variety of jobs for the people across the area.

3. I have worked all over America, and Minnesota is known for its highly educated, hard-working and creative people. I look forward to working with others to make sure Minnesota continue to excel. We can open the doors to new business, work to make our education system first in the nation, and then first in the world. Our state has an abundance of natural beauty encompassed in a wide range of ecosystems. We are blessed with natural resources that provide jobs in farming and mining. Our education resources and high-tech corporations work together to make products of the future that provide prosperity for many in Minnesota. Our climate with its four seasons brings us a wide range of recreational activities, sports options, and just plain fun!

4. I will: listen, represent and serve the people, not special interest groups. I have taken no money from special interest groups. I have taken no campaign money from taxpayers. I have taken no money from outside Minnesota. My contributions come from the people I will represent. Few others running for office are able to say the same.