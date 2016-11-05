ELECTION 2016: State Senator District 11

Here are the questions:

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a state representative/senator?

2. What are the top two issues facing the state right now and how do you think they should be addressed?

3. What do you think makes Minnesota special and what can you do at a state level to keep it that way?

4. What makes you different from your opponent?

******

Tony Lourey

1. As a lifelong resident of our senate district I understand the concerns and issues facing voters. It has been a great honor serving as your state senator for the past 10 years. In that decade we have implemented a fairer tax code and improved Minnesota’s economy. We’ve also made strategic investments in our schools and health and human services. I have the institutional knowledge of the legislature to continue to advocate for my district's best interests. The relationships I have built over the last 10 years also serve to guarantee the best possible outcomes for our area of the state.

2. Minnesota has two issues that demand immediate attention. First is a mental health crisis that has been ignored for too long. County jails and emergency rooms are strained because these are often the only options for people in crisis. This is not acceptable. People suffering from mental health issues deserve proper care. Additionally, it is unfair to expect law enforcement personnel be thrust onto the front lines of issues better addressed by the health care system. We need to make significant investments in mental health with an emphasis on proven community based and crisis intervention services as well as addressing in-patient bed capacity issues.

The second most important issue facing the state is transportation funding. One of the failings of the last legislative session is the house not compromising on a transportation bill to balance the needs of rural Minnesota with those of the metro. As anyone travelling the district knows, our roads are in rough shape. Without state assistance it is unlikely they will be improved anytime soon. We need a dedicated funding source for roads and bridges, while recognizing that the metro has different needs. It is only by bridging this divide we can get a worthwhile transportation bill.

3. Minnesota’s greatest strength is our engaged citizenry. We have a population of people who care and advocate for the issues important to them. We lead the nation in voter turnout, and when times are tough we come together and find creative solutions. This is how democracy is supposed to work — citizens making their voices heard, politicians listening and together forging a path to a better Minnesota for all of us. Even in difficult times I am immensely proud of our passionate and knowledgeable citizens.

4. I have proven track record of successfully advocating for my constituents, I have a wide breadth of legislative knowledge, and I have built bi-partisan relationships that allow me to positively represent my district. I look forward to continuing to represent you at the capitol in 2017 and beyond.

Michael Cummins

1. We don't need more politicians in St. Paul. We need businessmen and women who understand how to balance a budget, short- and long-range forecasting and is able to say “no” once in awhile. Our district deserves a change in representation.

2. There is no question that healthcare is the top issue facing Minnesota families today. As providers either leave our exchange or have large rate increases, it is leaving Minnesota families trying to figure out how to cover the added costs.

While I prefer that we repeal Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act) or MNsure, there is little doubt that we need to start looking at more affordable options, whether that be out-of-state companies or signing Minnesota up for the national exchange.

There are too many second issues. Education, transportation and energy, just to name a few. The only way to make sure our priorities in our district are heard in St. Paul is a change in leadership. Our current leaders have their own priorities and rural Minnesota is not one of them.

3. Minnesota is the greatest state without question. I am a hunter, fisherman, camper and hiker. It's time our state agencies start doing their jobs managing our state's natural resources.

4. I am a businessman who understands how to balance budgets and am able to look at what works and what doesn't. I'm pro life and I support our Second Amendment (the right of the people to keep and bear arms).