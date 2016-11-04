Election 2016: What to know before you go

Next Tuesday’s General Election should prove to be an interesting contest on many levels, but the most important thing to remember right now is to go to the polls and let your voice be heard.

Don’t overlook the details, however, or you may be disappointed when you show up at your polling place.

Here are some important things you need to know before you vote:

If you’ve done all your homework on the candidates/ballot questions and are ready to vote, be sure you know when and where to go to the polls.

If you’re voting absentee, your ballot must be cast in person at the office of Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer Paul Gassert on the second floor of the courthouse in Carlton no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The County Auditor’s Office will be open for absentee voting from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

If you’re voting by mail, your ballot must be received at the courthouse in the final mail delivery on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If you’re not certain whether or not you’re registered to vote, you can check on your status at: mnvotesinfo.sos.state.mn.us.

Voters who are already registered to vote at their current address do not need to bring additional documentation with them to their polling place as long as they’ve voted within the past four years.

Anyone who needs to register on Election Day should be prepared to present one of the following forms of identification:

A valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit, Minnesota ID card (or a receipt for any of these) or a tribal ID card;

A photo ID (can be expired) plus a document with current name and address, such as a bill, account or start of service statement due or dated within 30 days of election (the document can also be shown electronically on a device such as a smartphone);

A registered voter from your precinct who can confirm your name and address under oath;

A college student ID if your college provided a student housing list to election officials;

A notice of late registration if you pre-registered to vote too close to Election Day; or

A certifiable staff person of a residential facility in which you live.

If you’re still uncertain about the registration procedure, or you have concerns over whether you’ll be allowed to register, go to mnvotes.org; call Gassert in the Carlton County Auditor’s Office at 218-384-9127; or contact the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at 877-551-6767 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Most local polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. can vote even if they don’t reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Polling locations for cities are as follows:

Barnum – Barnum Community Center, 3753 Front St., Barnum; Carlton – Carlton Fire Hall, 100 Fourth St. N.; Moose Lake – Moose Lake Civic and Community Center, 313 Elm St.; and Scanlon – Scanlon Community Center, 2801 Dewey Ave.

Cromwell, Kettle River, Thomson, Wrenshall and Wright vote by mail ballot only.

The city of Cloquet’s polling places include: Ward 1, Precinct 3 – Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1400 Washington Ave.; Ward 2, Precinct 4 – Garfield Community Center, 302 14th St.; Ward 3, Precinct 5 – Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Ave.; Ward 4, Precinct 6 – Cloquet Armory, 801 Highway 33 S.; Ward 5, Precinct 1 – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Blvd.; and Ward 5, Precinct 2 – Fond du Lac Head Start, 105 University Road.

Polling locations for townships are as follows:

Atkinson – Carlton County Transportation Department, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton; Automba – Automba Town Hall, 6956 County Road 6, Kettle River; Barnum – Barnum Fire Hall, 3842 Church St., Barnum; Blackhoof – Blackhoof Town Hall, 3148 County Road 5, Barnum; Lakeview – Wright Fire Hall, 1426 Third St., Wright; Mahtowa – Mahtowa Fire/Town Hall, 2790 County Road 141, Mahtowa; Moose Lake – Moose Lake Civic and Community Center, 313 Elm St., Moose Lake; Silver – Kettle River Snowmobile Club, 5585 County Road 12, Kettle River; Silver Brook – Silver Brook Town Hall, 401 Alcohol Road, Wrenshall; Skelton – Skelton Town Hall, 3502 County Road 157, Barnum; Thomson – Thomson Town Hall, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko; Twin Lakes – Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton; Eagle – Cromwell Sno Gophers building, 1247 Highway 73, Cromwell; and Perch Lake – Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet.

Beseman, Clear Creek, Holyoke, Kalevala, Split Rock, Wrenshall, Corona, Progress, Red Clover and Sawyer townships vote by mail ballot only.