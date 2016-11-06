Library board members met with Cloquet City councilors during the work session Tuesday evening at Cloquet City Hall.

Library Director Mary Lukkarila presented the findings of a thorough 45-page space needs assessment done in the spring of 2014.

The current teenage and children's spaces are not adequate to accommodate the youth, who spill over into the adult spaces, Lukkarila said.

A “maker space” could be set up in the new addition, she noted. It would be dedicated to people who want to make things, or who need to work on group projects, she explained. Currently the staff have to set up and take down spaces each time group projects need to be worked on, creating extra work.

With the addition, there would be a more efficient use of space with computers and places for people who bring their own digital devices as well as a community living room. Currently there are many programs offered at the library that include the entire family and they need space to work on their projects — a community living room would fulfill that need.

Another idea that has been tossed around for a while is adding a senior center onto the library. The current center is housed in the old Pine Valley hockey shelter, or the Barn.

According to City Administrator Brian Fritsinger, while the senior center had been essentially rebuilt, including walls, roof and utilities, its future is dependant on the 50-year-old original structure. If the Barn comes down, so does the senior center.

Another suggestion to place a new senior center was the old Garfield school, which already has the space in a gym and a working kitchen that often sits empty.

There are 77-81 parking lot and street parking spaces, which the assessment considered very good parking conditions for the size of the library.

According to Lukkarila, it is becoming more popular to marry a library with another public service like a senior center or apartment buildings. In Denmark, a library was paired with a jobs and training service. Having the two services together can also help when it comes to grants and funding.

During Tuesday’s regular council meeting Debra Shaff, executive director of the Cloquet/Carlton Housing Redevelopment Authority, shared the recent success of the HRA in receiving funding from the state for an affordable housing apartment project and talked about the Bridges Program, which targets homeless people with mental issues.

Councilors also took the following actions during Tuesday’s formal meeting: