ELECTION 2016: Cloquet City Council At-Large candidates

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a City Councillor?

2. Why are you running?

3. What are the top two issues facing the city right now and how should they be addressed?

4. When you are making a decision about a particular vote, do you think it's more important to base your vote on the opinions of the people attending a public hearing or calling you at home about an issue, for example, or to decide for yourself what you think is better for the city of Cloquet overall?

***********

Adam Bailey

1

Although much smaller, I was on Carlton's city council for four years. During the flood of 2012, Carlton's mayor took a leave of absence. I became acting mayor and worked tirelessly with the city of Thomson to restore water, also working with state officials to ensure residents had the proper tools during that disaster.

Owning a business in Cloquet has taught me the value of building relationships, balancing budgets, listening and talking to the public. If elected I will use these skills accompanied by my upbeat, approachable attitude to work with citizens and city officials to help improve Cloquet.

2

Since going into business in October 2008, I have always felt the importance of living in town, so I can have and be a voice in Cloquet. My family and I made that move in March 2015. I believe we all want a brighter future for ourselves but I want one for our youth and my kids more. I think balancing business and family, and, if elected, being the youngest on the council offers a unique approach to Cloquet moving forward. I want to help make Cloquet attractive to young families hoping to make roots, while also helping make it affordable to our retirees who have already buried deeper ones. Most importantly, I want you to feel you have a voice. I want you to know who your councilor is. I want you to know YOU are important to this city and know your councilor listens and work for you.

3

There are many issues facing Cloquet as well as all communities. Infrastructure, housing and taxes are just a few. However, public safety is my main concern. All cities have a drug problem. Cloquet is no different. With drugs comes crime, whether it be theft, damage to property or violent crimes. We cannot look the other way on this issue. We need to support the Cloquet Police Department and help provide them the proper tools to combat this issue. I believe a strong show unity from CPD, city of Cloquet, Scanlon and the community can help this. Although we may never completely be rid of this problem, we must be tough in showing we will not tolerate illegal drugs in Cloquet. A safer city is better for everyone.

Another top issue for Cloquet is economic growth. We must work to establish new business while supporting our current businesses. By bringing more businesses to the city of Cloquet we will ensure job creation which will create a better standard of living in Cloquet. The city must work with new and existing businesses to ensure they receive the tools they need to prosper rather than unnecessary roadblocks.

4

I don't think any of these options on its own is the proper way to handle making decisions when voting. There have been several issues that have been passed without public support. As elected officials we have an obligation to listen and be the voice of our constituents. We must also use the information given by department heads and relay this information properly to those affected. I would love nothing more than parking my truck and walking the streets to ask your opinions and visit about the issues that are being voted on and concern you. I would be honored to be your councillor-at-large.

Lara Wilkinson

1.

My greatest qualifying experience has been as a 25-plus-year resident of every ward in Cloquet, except Ward 1. I grew up here and am raising my three children in our community. I feel a deep sense of loyalty and responsibility to my 12,000 neighbors. For the past four years, I have served as the at-large councilor, an honor I have revered. Invested in my role as a representative of Cloquet citizens, I serve(d) on the Cloquet Economic Development Association, Cloquet Chamber Board, as council liaison to the Parks Commission, Parks Task Force, and as co-chair of Connect Cloquet.

2.

I am running because I am passionate about public service, and I believe I bring a unique perspective to the council. As a mother, and someone who lives, works, and was raised in our community, I work to serve as a representative who honors the character and legacy of Cloquet. Our residents have worked hard to build a strong community. It will take the same degree of effort, a good measure of common sense, thoughtful decision making, and the ability to look at the big picture, to ensure that we remain a healthy community with opportunities for all. Political races up the ballot are often those that garner the most attention, but local politics are equally — if not more — impactful on our daily lives. It is critically important that our local elected officials are smart, committed, and willing to make bold decisions in the best interest of Cloquet.

3.

Economic development is a huge issue for Cloquet. With declining opportunities for good-paying jobs in industry, it is critical that we diversify our economy. Many elements factor into a healthy local economy. A welcoming environment for new business development, support for existing businesses, adequate, affordable housing options for a range of income levels, a strong school district, reasonable tax levels, and vibrant neighborhoods with minimal blight are among these. Smart, progressive local government should work to help nurture these elements. I invest significant effort toward understanding and addressing these issues.

Balancing investments in our community with the cost impacts they present is another critical issue. Making smart, thoughtful decisions about how we spend local funds is important. We all work hard for our money, and no one wants to see it spent frivolously. That said, if we don’t make investments in our community, we will not be able to attract new development that provides employment and opportunities for the long term, and that model is unsustainable. I have supported an approach that focuses on research and strategy for long-term planning. We should not spend tax money without a plan and defined goals and outcomes.

4.

As a city councilor, I am- first and foremost- a representative of my neighbors. It is my responsibility to respect and consider individual concerns. Council decisions impact people’s lives. I am also duty-bound to understand the community’s vision and goals, as a whole. Sometimes these two things are in conflict. That can pose some of the toughest decision-making. I take people’s sentiments to heart, and I want to hear from my neighbors. In challenging decisions, I focus on my values — which center on honoring the goals and values of our whole community — to the best of my ability.