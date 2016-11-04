ELECTION 2016: Cloquet City Council Ward 5

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a City Councillor?

2. Why are you running?

3. What are the top two issues facing the city right now and how should they be addressed?

4. When you are making a decision about a particular vote, do you think it's more important to base your vote on the opinions of the people attending a public hearing or calling you at home about an issue, for example, or to decide for yourself what you think is better for the city of Cloquet overall?

Mark Roberts

I moved to Cloquet in 1989 and worked as a city engineering technician for 12 years. Previous experience: Reserve Mining - nine years; metro city and county engineering offices - four years, 10 years with SEH consulting engineers, and the past six years as laboratory services coordinator for UMD Civil Engineering. I own “Up North Inspection Services.” My service to community includes: 27 years on the Park Board, Cloquet Planning Commission, Cloquet Area Trails Committee, Cloquet Chamber Board (10 years) and Ward 5 City Councilor 2010-2012. All these experiences have given me a broad understanding of public opinion and a firm understanding of public policy.

I am running for this office because of my passion to be involved to make a difference and help people. I believe in looking at all sides of an issue, gather important related data and making sound decisions to address issues with knowledge, understanding and compassion. I get things done through knowledge and knowing who to involve to achieve the best overall outcome timely and efficiently. My experience combined with the true desire to help people will provide the constituents of Ward 5 and the city of Cloquet with the type of representative that will work for you.

Presently there are no truly “hot button” issues affecting the city at this time. Some have fallen by the wayside like the landfills and annexation talks with Scanlon. Taxes are always a concern. I would like to work closely on the utilization of the sales tax monies to achieve the goals set by the citizens of this community in the surveys that we used to justify the implementation of this tax which I worked on to help educate people on why this was needed. I also look forward to using my varied training and experience to work with administration and department employees to develop stronger teams that rely on technology, modern practices and established skills that have been developed over time.

I believe that all relevant information to issues should be heard. I will be open to and invite people to contact me by phone, in person, email, text, or anyway that they are comfortable with. My phone number is 218-260-9369. My email address is mrob256@gmail.com. If you need me, feel free to call.

Steve Langley

First and foremost, as a small business owner I feel there are several aspects in which my experience and knowledge will continue to be an asset to the city. This is not only in the area of fiscal responsibility, but also the importance of growth and building relationships. A city in some ways should be run like a business. My current term in the council has given me insight and exposure to the opportunities for continued improvement of our city. Also, as a father, I know it is critical that our children grow up in a safe, strong community.

It is my goal as a city councilor to recognize our city’s strengths and continue with them, embrace areas of opportunities for improvement and represent not only those citizens in Ward 5 but also folks who approach me on various topics. I feel I am of the right demeanor to raise and address issues and I am not afraid to be the voice that's often needed.

Drugs and economic development. There is a drug problem in Cloquet and the surrounding area. I have the utmost respect for our police officers who are currently working very hard to combat this issue. However, I feel there are numerous areas where we could strengthen the force including leadership, resources and training. Another key to the resolution is bringing education and awareness to the community. In addition, what can be done collaboratively to prevent teen drug use? Perhaps alternate sources of entertainment, making certain hobbies more accessible, etc., can be a potential deterrent.

Economic development also needs improvement. Do we have the right method of approaching this subject? What qualifies an individual to be part of that platform? It is my opinion the city has too many fees required making our city less attractive than the next alternative to pursue business in. More businesses means more jobs. More business and more jobs mean more tax revenue for the city. More jobs means less crime.

Depends on the subject at hand. If a citizen was persistent about a specific subject and I had various conversations with that individual I would be sure to hear them out and let them know my perspective. If it were something reasonable and would not impact others in a negative way, I would have no issue basing the vote on the conversation initiated with such individual. There are unfortunately situations where this is not the case and I would need to make the decision. It's always my priority to gather as many facts as possible before making any decision.