ELECTION 2016: Esko School Board candidates

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a school board member?

2. Why are you running?

3. In your opinion, what are the top two issues facing your school district right now and how should they be addressed?

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Frederick

1.

I have previously served on the school board for a four-year term and as past chair and have continued to follow the board minutes and activities. I believe I have a great working knowledge and should be able to be a productive member almost immediately. I’ve worked as an electronic technician for Minnesota Power for the past 35 years and bring both technological and construction/maintenance knowledge with me. I also bring a plethora of past board experience including the Arrowhead Radio Amateur Club, Grandma’s Marathon, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 31.

2.

I’ve been a member of the Esko community for the past 31 years. My wife, Julie, two sons and I have always been committed to giving back to our community. I’m an active volunteer and proud father of two Esko graduates, a member of the District Technology Committee, mentor for the Esko SubZero Robotics team, helped build the school garden and playground, past member of the PIE group, past chair of the Community Education Advisory Board and past member of the Esko Educational Foundation.

I believe the past and present boards have done a great job in giving our students the tools that will ensure their success in their future endeavors. With the retirement and unfortunate vacancy of one of our current school board members, I would like to carry on their fine work while offering some additional areas of expertise that I possess to help ensure the district’s success.

3.

Although the main focus of the board is to continue to do what is best for our students, there are also a few “less glamorous” things that need to be continually addressed. There are many aging pieces of the physical facility and building, which in no way pose a danger to our students, but need to be tracked. Many of these improvements, like window replacements and computer networking upgrades, have taken place as part of a thoughtfully laid out master plan. Continuing with this plan and looking ahead to see what might be on the horizon is essential to maintaining a successful learning environment.

The second is to help keep curriculum, and how it’s taught to the students, current and continually evolving to make them successful as they educate themselves to enter the new, ever-changing global business environment that now exists. My hope is to share my knowledge in technology along with my passion in keeping up with current trends and by looking at what has been successful for others for possible integration into our district. We also want to balance this by keeping the things that make Esko the successful learning institution that it has become.

Julian ‘Bert’ Bertogliat

1.

Presently I am employed by the Minnesota State High School League as executive secretary of Region 7A. My work is to organize and run all the post-season activities for the 56 schools in northeast Minnesota. Prior to this I was in education for 34 years as a science teacher and activities director. I have been an Esko School Board member for eight years. I understand the dedication and hard work needed by school board members to maintain and improve a school district and I am committed. I have invested 47 years working in this district and want to see it continue to be one of the best in Minnesota.

2.

My wife, Sharon, and I have been married 49 years and lived in Esko for 47 years. We had two sons who grew up and attended school and graduated in Esko. I now have grandchildren attending school in Esko. My first priority is to maintain the high quality of education in Esko. The high standards we have attained in Esko happened over many years, and we need to be progressive to maintain our position of leadership and to keep our hard working staff. I believe in a well rounded education experience for all students. Academics, activities (athletic, fine arts and academic), social skills and opportunities for special needs students are all very important in a quality educational system.

3.

We have gone through some hard times financially in our schools. State funding has been improved, our school board has been frugal, and our future looks brighter. We have added some electives and staff that will enhance our curriculum and help to maintain our high test scores, low class sizes, and strong academic standing in the state and area, but we need to continue to work to improve.

I am concerned as we look toward the future that we continue to keep pace with technology and provide technical programming for students who are not college bound, in addition to maintaining our high quality academic standards. We need to continue to upgrade our facilities and provide a better learning environment. I am also aware of the impact schools have on the taxpayer and want to see that tax money is spent wisely. I would like to see a budget that puts our students first without over burdening the taxpayer.

Mark Nyholm

1.

I graduated from Michigan Technological University in 2001 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Over the past 15 years I’ve used my degree in a variety of ways but each position is similar in that they all required great attention to detail. I currently work at AMSOIL as a product manager and am responsible for the design and implementation of multiple product lines. My primary responsibilities include: overseeing the project budget and ensuring success of my products in the marketplace. My attention to every detail demonstrates the care that I take in the decisions I make and my commitment to quality.

2.

I am passionate about our community and want to take on greater responsibility for ensuring the success of the next generation, including my own children. They will grow up in this community, be involved in the school, and graduate from the best school system in Minnesota. With your support, I will ensure that we keep this school system great. We need to continue to make good decisions so that all of our children graduate and pursue careers of their own. My personality and background are a great fit for the school board. I investigate, analyze and justify the decisions I make in both my personal and professional life. I will apply this same process to the business of the school board if elected. I guarantee the decisions I make will always ensure our students, our faculty and our community are our top priority.

3.

Our school district is in a very good place now (financially and otherwise) because of the commitment of the faculty, school board, and community. In order to maintain this position and continue to grow, we need to ensure our focus remains on making sound financial decisions. The cost of doing business is increasing at a rapid rate and we need to look at things again and again to ensure we are making the right financial decisions. As the world changes around us, we too must change. It is my goal to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve and maintain sound financial decisions that affect our school and community.

I grew up with technology, have a degree in technology, and have spent my career researching and developing technology. I know what it takes to stay ahead of the technological curve in our rapidly changing world. Together we need to help our children embrace technology. The school must continue to make strategic investments in technology so our children graduate with the skills they need to be successful. I will support decisions that promote advances in technology so that all children have access to what they need to ensure their success now and in the future.

Peter Eng

1.

I am very qualified to serve as an Esko school board member. I am a licensed fifth- to 12th-grade language arts teacher currently teaching and coordinating the adult continuing education program at the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth. This position evenly splits my days between classroom instruction and more administrative tasks like developing curricula and managing the department’s budget comprised of taxpayer money. I also work with at-risk youth as a volunteer for the Carlton County Communities Restorative Justice Program — a position that requires a great deal of effective listening and communicating.

2.

My wife and I are Hermantown natives and have lived in Esko now for over 10 years. We are proud to raise our son (third grade) and daughter (first grade) in this amazing community, and we are equally proud to send them to school in Esko with its rich tradition of academic excellence. Education and community are two passions of mine, and the quality of Esko’s school and community are no accident — each takes hard work and strong relationships. I am running for school board not to satisfy any personal agenda, but to become more involved in the education of our children and hopefully to utilize my time, education and experience to build those relationships and give back to a community that I love.

3.

As previously mentioned, I’m not running with any personal agendas. However, I have been asked to identify the top two issues facing our school district. The first issue I see is keeping classroom technology in balance. While the 1:1 digital engagement initiative certainly has the potential to enhance learning opportunities, I worry about even more screen time for kids, as well as the mounting unfavorable research regarding the effect of technology on learning and the brain. The second issue that concerns me is standardized testing. While it may seem counterintuitive, I worry about the pressure that Esko’s traditionally high test scores place on teachers and students. Standardized test scores and technological literacy are only small pieces of the educational puzzle. To avoid “teaching to the test” and potential pitfalls of technology, I feel that careful attention needs to be paid to development and implementation of both curricula and technology, all while maintaining as much freedom as possible for teachers inside their own classrooms. That freedom, I believe, results in stronger student-teacher relationships — the kind that form the foundation for learning and healthy life-skills that will long outlast test scores and the technology du jour.