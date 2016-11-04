ELECTION 2016: Cloquet School Board candidates

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a school board member?

2. Why are you running?

3. In your opinion, what are the top two issues facing your school district right now and how should they be addressed?

Duane Buytaert

1.

I was born and raised in Cloquet and graduated from Cloquet High School. I attended college at St. Cloud State and UMD. I’m married and have three children attending Cloquet schools.

I worked as a computer lab aide for Cloquet Middle School three years, as a technical support specialist for the Superior schools 11 years, and currently work as an IT network and project manager for Carlton County. In Superior, I worked with every department, which helped me understand the various aspects of a school district.

I was CHS swim coach and a Blandin Community Leadership graduate. I’m an active member of the Washington PIE group, and deacon at Our Savior’s.

2.

I have passionately served on the Cloquet School Board for the past 11 years and look forward to another term. During my time on the board, I have been involved with contract negotiations, budget planning, and participated in numerous Minnesota School Board Association trainings. I currently serve on the District Technology Committee, the Negotiations Team, the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium Board, and for the past year served as board chair.

I have learned a lot during my tenure on the board. Some of the years presented struggles of budget shortfalls and program cuts. Other years saw enrollment growth and building projects. Through it all I have always tried to be fair in my evaluation of the needs of the district while looking for the best way to support and improve student learning. I am committed to ensuring each student has the best educational opportunity and learning experience.

3.

One issue facing the Cloquet School District is an increasing enrollment. This isn’t necessarily a bad problem to have, but it presents the district with challenges regarding staffing, class sizes and especially space. The construction of a new middle school will provide the extra classrooms and necessary improvements for this growth. Shifting fifth-grade students to the new middle school and moving ECFE staff to a new wing at Churchill will take careful planning and coordination.

Another issue the district faces relates to the rising cost of health care. The cost of insurance continues to rise at a pace far greater than inflation or state funding levels. This cost puts a strain on both the district budget and staff paychecks as both groups pick up the difference of the increases. Working with both the insurance providers and the employee unions is required to find a balance within the budget.

James Mallery

1.

I hold a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. I have expertise in finance and accounting, a strength the board sorely lacks and needs. I am the administrator of a nonprofit entity with multi-million dollar budgets. I work closely with many state, federal and local governments and agencies. I have been actively involved in numerous large-scale construction projects. I have been a regular attendee at school board meetings for almost three years and believe I have helped solve issues they were unable, due to their lack of fiscal knowledge. I strive to always treat everyone with dignity and respect.

2.

I am running because I believe the board lacks transparency and fiscal accountability. As a regular attendee at meetings, I am not afraid to ask the hard questions the district residents deserve to have answered. Many times it is difficult to get an answer. It appears there is too much favoritism and nepotism in the district. Board members should not have immediate family working for the district. I value the fine education that students are afforded in our school district and want to ensure it continues. We must watch our escalating tax increases year after year so people want to stay in our community. The school does not have an open checkbook, our taxpayer pockets are only so deep. We are one of the highest taxed school districts in the state, yet have one of the highest rates of free and reduced lunches. Changes must happen.

3.

We must have a long-term strategic plan for facilities maintenance and fiscal responsibility. We must put together a strategic plan to ensure our facilities are running at the most efficient cost levels. With the recent monies taxpayers voted for with the new middle school, this included many long overdue and neglected maintenance items. We must not neglect our schools into such disrepair they need replacing. With these forthcoming repairs, this should allow the district to operate with more efficiency. In the long run, this should decrease the non-voter approved levies to decrease the tax load on our citizens. The taxpayers cannot afford any more million-dollar errors from consultants. Fiscally, we must look at our budgets and determine the best solutions for fiscal responsibility. We should not expect the taxpayers to bail the district out year after year. I continually watch multiple small expenditure approvals with minimal discussion. We need to encourage and allow our community members a stronger input and listen to their expertise and not be closed-minded. The mission of the school board is “Linking school and community to provide quality lifelong learning and success for all.” We must regain the trust of the community.

James Crowley

1

From 1973 until 2003 I was a physical education teacher, coach and special education teacher in Cloquet. Our four children and two of our grandchildren graduated from Cloquet. Presently, three grandsons attend school here. 2016 will complete by 13th year on the school board and I would be the most senior member of this board now. I offer much institutional history and progress. For example, I will be the only one who was present at our superintendent’s hire and who knows the advantages and disadvantages of the process we used. Also my experience with contracts on both sides of the table is extensive as a teacher and board member.

2

After teaching and coaching in Cloquet schools for 30 years, I feel a responsibility to pass on the progressive educational values Cloquet offers to their children and grandchildren. During seven of the years I served, my wife was a school board member as well. Together we attended every convention, educational resource opportunity, leadership conference, etc., that the Minnesota School Board Association offered. We also attended the 2003 National MSBA conference in San Diego. These trainings provided a wealth of knowledge regarding school board function and process as well as the ability to call and discuss problems with MSBA employees who have become acquaintances. I have the time to research issues and attend meetings not available to non-retired members. Being retired gives me opportunities to visit the schools and see first hand some of the amazing educational experiences being offered to our kids by some very creative staff. I have almost daily involvement in Cloquet schools.

3.

No. 1 — As much as I would rather not admit it, I believe our biggest issue is rebuilding community trust in our decision making. We should work to intensify our efforts to be more transparent in our discussions and always look at the pros and cons on issues of concern. However, community members also have to realize that most board members strive to balance the best interests of the students as well as the community in decisions. More community attendance at board meetings would help.

No. 2 — Although our students are performing and testing very well, education is a competitive business. We cannot be satisfied until our students perform above state averages in everything. Pressing on to further lower our achievement gap should be a primary goal. Improving in everything means asking more questions. Are we offering enough in teaching needed life and vocational skills and providing for non-college-bound students? Are we providing enough arts and humanities? Could we look at language immersion in the elementary? Are we establishing competitive robotics programs? Are all our students’ speaking and writing skills ready to be tested in the “real world”? The questions must continue to be asked in order to offer the best for ALL of the kids.

Richard Colsen

1.

I am a University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate. I have experience with program design, management, implementation and evaluation. I worked for the past 19 years with programs serving both adult and adolescents struggling with addiction and mental health. My duties include maintaining budgets, state and federal grants, hiring, staff development and evaluations. I have experience working on state and tribal policies for the betterment of individuals, family and community. My current employer, their partners and private contracted programs trust my eye for detail, honesty and ability to adhere to policy. All qualities needed on the board.

2.

I am running for school board to bring honesty, transparency and accountability back to the board.Over the last three years of attending almost every meeting, there has been a several discrepancies in information put out by the district that would have gone on unquestioned if I had not been attending. When the mistakes have been found — those mistakes have been dismissed or minimized by the current board and administration. The current board lacks the ability to do their job effectively because of their own family connection within the district and personal profits at home. One of the most recent examples of the ineffectiveness of board was a 2.5 percent raise to the superintendent without a formal review and after a multimillion-dollar mistake to the taxpayers — taxpayers’ dollars that could have gone to education of students and the development of our teachers.

3.

In my opinion the top two issues facing the district today are accountability and lack of long-term maintenance plans, to keep the district from facing similar issues in the near future. Once again at the most recent board meeting there was discussion of deferred maintenance at facilities. The district has admitted to diverting maintenance funds at the old middle school, leading to $14 million in need repairs and ultimately the building of a new school. The board rushed the process to pass the referendum, ignoring questions about the validity of surveys conducted (including tax tolerance) and money being earned by Springsted — once again minimizing the questioning of community (by saying “no one wins from a poorly done survey”), only to see a multimillion-dollar tax calculation error. Neither our current board nor the superintendent has formally apologized; our board has not held the superintendent accountable but instead praised him. We need board members who can ask tough questions, make even tougher decisions, and find creative ways to maintain facilities and education, stop nepotism to create a fair a work place. Cloquet is already one of the highest taxed districts, only getting worse if not brought under control — something I hope to accomplish.

Nate Sandman

1.

I believe my proven leadership makes me qualified to be a school board member. For the past eight years I served on the Community Memorial Hospital Board of Directors and the past three years as board chair. My educational background has shaped my ability to mobilize community support for public health policy changes, while investing in the community and students of Cloquet through volunteer work. My extensive grant management experience along with strategic planning skills can complement the Cloquet School District.

2.

I am running for school board because the district needs another leader who takes the time to understand the concerns of parents, students and community. I am a candidate who is a proven leader and can understand issues from all viewpoints to make informed decisions. As a parent of two girls who attend Washington Elementary and Cloquet Middle School, I plan to hold our administration, staff and teachers accountable to ensure our buildings are built to community expectations, our curriculum meets student achievements, and our technology initiatives are being utilized to its fullest capacity.

3.

In my opinion, the top two issues I feel the district faces currently deal with the transitions the school district is experiencing.

1) The community approved the building referendum in 2015 and demonstrated a strong commitment to our facilities for many years to come, but it’s what’s happening with the curriculum and staffing that make major impacts on students. In the middle school, the implementation of a 1:1 initiative with iPads last year and with a 1:1 with MicroSoft Surfaces in the high school this year, students, teachers and administrators are still adjusting. These impacts create shifts in workflow with a goal of improved efficiencies and learning opportunities; however, the district needs to assure the community that all teachers are utilizing the technology in the classroom by reaching milestones each year. This will improve student learning and achievements that lead to more opportunities for them.

2) The other issue the district will be facing is the transition of moving into the new buildings and spaces once construction is completed. This transition involves a high need for detail and coordination efforts that can make this transition as smooth as possible for administration, students, parents, teachers, staff and community.