ELECTION 2016: Barnum School Board candidates

1. How does your past experience, job or education qualify you to serve as a school board member?

2. Why are you running?

3. In your opinion, what are the top two issues facing your school district right now and how should they be addressed?

Timothy Peterson

1

The most defining quality that makes me a good candidate is a passion for the Barnum School District. As a Barnum graduate, I chose to drive my children to Barnum for school, even while residing in another school district. I think my careers as an inspector for the state of Minnesota and as an EMT for Mercy Hospital Ambulance have taught me attention to detail, leadership/management skills, the ability to work as part of a team and make hard decisions. These skills are necessary to be a quality school board member. I will listen to parents, educators and students and be approachable for everybody.

2

I want to ensure Barnum continues to provide the high quality education and life skills necessary for all students to thrive and to help Barnum become a destination for families looking for a community in which to raise their children. My wife and I purchased a home within the district in large part because of the high quality schools and I hope to help continue that trend for other families. I want to be a voice for my kids and all the students in the district and ensure proper choices are being made that will improve the quality of education in Barnum.

3

I feel preparing students for the future should be a priority for the Barnum School district. The more we can do to help students prepare, the better citizens they will be and the more opportunities they will have as they grow into adulthood. We should ensure we allow opportunities for quality early childhood education and continue to seek out post-secondary and vocational options within our district for our students. We should also continue to invest in technology keeping a close watch on future job trends.

I think Barnum employs some of the very best educators and we should find more ways to let the teachers and all members of the educational team utilize their skills to teach. The entire education team in Barnum needs the freedom to pass on their knowledge and utilize their skills and education to provide unique learning opportunities for our students. I feel these opportunities could be hindered due to staff being tied to blanket curriculum and test preparation. I propose we allow for more staff input and help to loosen some of the restrictions educators face in instructing our students.

Colleen Fetters

1.

As I finish my first term on the Barnum School Board, I think back to all I have learned these last four years and how privileged I am to serve the Barnum School District. Things like there are two sides (sometimes three) to every issue and learning the very complicated regulations a school district needs to follow because of state and federal standards come to mind. I have also had the opportunity to serve on the Policy Committee, the Barnum Leadership Team, Community Education Team and ARCC, which has helped to educate me on being a better school board member.

2.

Doing observations in a variety of high school classrooms has shown me variety, collaboration, innovation and dedication. Barnum Elementary has been a Reward School the last two years. This past fall we made sure each elementary and high school student had an iPad. We are also building STEM programs in both the elementary and high school. Hiring teachers, buying new equipment (like 3D printers) and a five-year plan to bring our buildings up to speed, including new internet service, keep Barnum on the cutting edge of what schools need to be in the 21st century and has been the focus of the board. Robotics and golf are just two of the new extra-curricular activities that have also been added.

I greatly appreciate questions and concerns I receive from the community as well. As a school board member, I need that input to make good decisions.

3.

As always, finances are at the biggest issue. Our budget committee spends a great deal of time balancing the needs and wants of the school district with the money we receive each year. Our successful bottom lines show the work that has been put into the budget the last two years especially. There are so many projects I would like to see happen in Barnum (i.e. classroom remodeling to put in permanent walls instead of the removable walls we have now, to create better sound barriers between rooms), but we have to prioritize.

One of the issues I believe that caused our last referendum to be defeated was open enrollment. We have many students from other school districts. I believe that Barnum School District not only offers a great education to students but has a very supportive, safe learning environment that parents and students are looking for. However, I understand the argument of closing enrollment. When and if budgets become tighter, this will be looked at again.

Nolan Peterson

1.

I am a graduate of BHS ('01) and have spent the last 15 years gathering experience serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, in college at the University of South Dakota where I majored in journalism and German, and during my time abroad in the middle east as a Marine and in Germany as a student. In my career I've been an editor for two metropolitan newspapers, including assistant managing editor at the Duluth News Tribune. I have the drive. I have the determination to serve my community as an advocate for our community in education.

2.

As a student at the end of the last century, I was not at the top of my class. I was never looked upon as a student leader in sports or academics. But the staff and administration at BHS never ever stopped supporting me.

The teachers took the time to understand how to help me achieve my best, not just how to graduate or pass my tests. That is the kind of dedication and community I want to ensure for every child who progresses through the Barnum School District. My community afforded me the tools to achieve my own happiness in life. I humbly ask that I can repay their service, their dedication with my own service on the school board.

3.

As our society and our community are pulled into the ever-changing American landscape, our community must make certain that our children are prepared to compete with children not just from around the state or country, but from around the world. And I think we do that by engaging our students not just to regurgitate facts and formulae for testing — but by teaching them tools to think critically, clearly and free for themselves. Automation of industry means the employers of the future will not want human robots, but independent people who can make sound judgements without micromanagement.

Another issue I am passionate about is ensuring the students who join our community through open enrollment are thriving in our schools. Our community seems to be growing which shows that we are already doing a good job in attracting new students, and I want to make sure we are doing a great job retaining and hopefully expanding to maintain our district’s sterling reputation.

1

I believe my past work experience as a manager, supervisor and business owner helps me to look at a situation and always find a way to make it better, or possibly more efficient. Our board members are very diverse in careers and I think that helps us all bring a different view to the table.

2

I am running for school board because I want to make a difference in my community. Barnum is a small town and the school is a huge part of our community, thus how the school is operated can have a big impact on the community. Being a small business owner and having raised my family in Barnum gives me a vested interest in the school and I would be honored to continue to be a part of the group that sets policy at the school.

3

In my opinion the two top issues facing the Barnum school are:

No. 1 — What direction the school is heading/needs to go. The direction of the school covers a wide variety of things including courses offered, technology and how to keep students at Barnum, to name a few. It will take public, board and administration input to find out what direction our school needs to go.

No. 2 — Keeping the board and administration working together. Having had the pleasure of serving on the board for the past 13 months, I would like to see communication and sharing of information improve so we can make the best informed decisions for our school.

Patrick Poirier

1.

I have been on the Barnum School Board for eight years and I have been the board chair for seven of those years. As a small business owner I know how important it is to have a budget and stick to that budget in order to be fiscally responsible. I think I have brought that conservative business approach to the board as we are seeing another year of a balanced budget in the Barnum School District thanks to my fellow board members and administration working hard to meet the board goals we set for the district.

2.

The first issue we have to continue to work on is expanding our students’ choices in classes. I want our students to have every opportunity other students have in a larger district, such as those in the Twin Cities. We have to keep up with what the students will be facing as they graduate and enter the workforce or college after high school.

The second issue is another continuation and that is being fiscally conservative with the money we have so that we can continue to grow as a district and give our students every opportunity to succeed.

3.

As a father of four children and uncle to several nieces and nephews in the Barnum School District, I have a vested interest in the education my family is receiving. School board members represent the students and community, board members must make decisions on who they represent.