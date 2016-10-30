Candidates debate, respectfully, at local forum

The event kicked off with the candidates for Cloquet School Board:

Jim Crowley, incumbent

Duane Buytaert, incumbent

Nate Sandman

James Mallery II

Richard Colsen

Radosevich challenged candidates with a battery of questions ranging from

fiscal management to personal qualifications.

On the question of whether or not the new middle school project was too expensive, the field was in general agreement that the expenditure was both necessary and prudent,

but Mallery was particularly vociferous in his criticism of the “Springstead error,” which occurred when public finance company Springsted Inc. miscalculated the tax impact of the $49 million building bond by $3 million. Many residents were very upset in November 2015 when they received their tax bills in the mail for 2016 and the school district’s portion was much higher than expected because of Springsted’s mistake.

“When the company’s leader openly apologizes for an error that costs taxpayers $3 million, then the prudent thing for the district to do is subtract the cost of the error from the final invoice. Any business person would do that. We’ve got to run the district more like a business. That’s my background.”

Incumbent Buytaert, in addressing how to balance the school district’s budget, soberly pointed out that over the past several years, the district has made serious and sometimes painful cuts and that further cutting of programs risks the integrity of a holistic public education, the primary responsibility of the district.

Making a similar point, and deftly doing so, candidate Colsen risked offending a populist faction in reminding the electorate that the primary responsibility of the school district is to educate its youth and that athletics must not be allowed to trump the essentials of classroom deliverables. As a representative example, Colsen reminded those gathered that our school district pays substantially more for its use of Northwoods Credit Union Arena than many area school districts pay for their hockey facilities.

Candidate Sandman, while agreeing with the need for fiscal prudence and general efficiency in managing the district, articulated the point that the district is, indeed, in a competitive environment.

“We need to be attractive to incoming and potentially incoming students and parents,” Sandman said. “To that end, our facilities — including our sports facilities — need to be up to par.”

Incumbent Crowley took the point further, stating that, beyond sports, the district (despite recently hiring a vocational teacher, bringing the district total to four) is shallow in its arts and vocational education.

“It’s a fact that our district is a bit behind the well-accepted fact that not all students are a good fit for the college track and that vocational professions are often an excellent alternative, leading to great paying careers,” Crowley said.

Candidates were also asked to “grade” the district’s superintendent, Ken Scarbrough. While each candidate eventually offered a passing grade, concerns about Scarborough’s communicative style and transparency were evident.

Candidate Colsen issued the sharpest criticism of the Scarborough, saying:

“I’d give him a D+ or C-,” Colsen said, going on to state his dissatisfaction with the way in which Scarborough communicated with the public about the recent referendum.

“It (Scarborough’s communication) was full of errors and the board has failed us by not pressing him further and harder.”

In addressing the future of the current middle school building on Carlton Avenue, the field was split. Buytaert, Crowley and Sandman support using the building for housing, while Colsen said, “Tear it down and start over.”

Mallery expressed interest in using the area as green space.

The candidates were unanimous in their support of open enrollment, all agreeing it makes sense to employ a mechanism to ensure the number of outgoing and incoming students is favorable to the district.

Following is a recapitulation of the “Why Should We Elect You?” question by Radosevich:

Crowley: “I’m a worker bee. I’m retired and I can and do devote my time, energy, experience — both as a teacher and a parent of students in the district — to this role. I make a point to be a consistent presence in each of buildings throughout the district. We need strong public schools. Its foundational to a healthy community, locally and everywhere.”

Buytaert: “Ten years ago, the district’s finances were in a bad spot. My work on the board has helped remedy that. There’s still lots of work to be done, of course, but I’m proud of my service and look forward to the opportunity to do more.”

Colsen: “I’m invested in the community. I’m a military brat and spent my time moving around as a kid. I love the idea of staying in this community and helping to make it better. I’m a policy person, with years of management experience that I’m confident will translate to improving our school district.”

Mallery: “I regularly attend school board meetings and thoroughly understand the district. I have 30 years experience in financial world and am confident those skills will positively influence the district.”

Sandman: “I’m invested in the community and have daughters in the district, so have a passionate interest in highly functioning schools. My experience as board chair on Community Memorial Hospital board is a solid platform of experience, from which to launch my tenure on the school board.”

CLOQUET CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE, WARD 5

Next, the forum moved to the contest for the At-Large seat on the Cloquet City Council, including incumbent Lara Wilkinson, challenger and local business owner Adam Bailey, and Ward 5 candidate Mark Roberts. Incumbent Ward 5 Councilor Steve Langley was a no-show for the forum. Ward 4 incumbent Kerry Kolodge, who is unopposed, also did not participate in the forum.

Radosevich opened the questioning with an invitation to weigh in on the local option sales tax, a half-cent sales tax passed by residents in November 2012 which can be used for park improvements, trails, Pine Valley park and hockey arenas, public infrastructure improvements, and improvements related to the development of commercial property at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Highway 33.

Here’s what the candidates said:

Bailey: “It’s being spent well, mostly. I do believe that money could have been jockeyed around a bit. Economic development is lagging and that money could help energize that.”

Wilkinson: “Yes, the local option sales tax has been spent well and thoughtfully, with a focus on parks and economic development. It’s exciting.”

All three candidates enthusiastically supported the skate park initiative, forwarded by a grassroots collective of mostly young skateboarding enthusiasts.

Candidate Roberts said, “I support the skate park implicitly. The kids behind that push are very impressive, organized and sophisticated to the point of acknowledging the generational evolution of the initiative.”

Incumbent Wilkinson agreed, adding, “The skate park is another great example of how the local option sales tax can be used. It’s a net positive.”

Bailey also agreed about the positivity of the skate park initiative and offered another.

“I think we also need a dog exercise park in this town. We’ve got lots of dog lovers/owners and not a concentrated, dedicated place to exercise them.”

Perhaps the most dramatic exchange of the discussion emerged with the subject of Cloquet’s nearly empty business park off Highway 33 north of Cloquet.

While Roberts respectfully, and impressively, admitted to not being fully knowledgeable about the details around the woes of the business park, Bailey expressed criticism about the lack of assertiveness the city has used in attracting businesses to the site.

“We’re a major artery to the north and the business park up there could leverage that,” Bailey said. “The commercial park in Esko seems to be growing up; there’s no reason ours can’t as well.”

Wilkinson was nuanced, pointing out that the changes in the macro-economy had simply changed the game board.

“We have to be realistic,” Wilkinson said. “We need a well-rounded approach. Commercial activity is directly related to education, housing — we need to make it easier for businesses to come here, work here, stay here and succeed here. Even mundane things like satisfactory internet speed make a real difference.”

Wilkinson’s mention of housing sparked further discussion on the topic. Each candidate expressed an interest in developing housing in the former middle school, all three being careful to add the caveat, “if done right,” but not supplying further definition.

Wilkinson opened: “A recent housing study confirmed what we have suspected: our housing stock is expensive, inadequate and aged. We need to be intentional about attracting contractors and tapping into governmental funding options.”

Bailey responded, “I feel the housing issue personally and professionally. I own several rental units and there is constant pressure to provide more. We have to find a way to make this community more attractive to developers.”

Roberts echoed, adding, “Clearly, the shortage of housing has an upward effect on rental rates and even cost of ownership. It’s a matter of priority and housing has to be toward the top of the list.”

When questioned about the city council’s relationship with the Cloquet Area Fire District and the city’s police department, all three candidates admitted the relationships could use improvement while simultaneously affirming that the relationships were, on balance, positive.

Regarding the city’s relationship with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, all three candidates extolled the virtues of a stronger relationship and were unanimous in stating that an ongoing improvement of the relationship was critical in the cooperative effort to address drug use/addiction, business development and reciprocal cultural appreciation.

Radosevich concluded, again, with the ubiquitous:

“Why should we vote for you?”

Bailey: “While Lara has done a nice job, I feel I have my finger on the pulse of the community. So many people from the community have approached me and asked me to run. I have four years of experience serving on Carlton’s city council, including during the 2012 flood where I was the acting chief executive. I build relationships every day in my professional life. I’m a good listener and I will advocate well, as I always have.”

Wilkinson: “I am heavily invested in this community and am very knowledgeable in the processes of getting things done. I have been honored and privileged to serve on the council for four years and look forward to many more, if I am so entrusted. I believe that living a life of community service is the sum of a life well-lived and that’s how I intend to live it.”

Roberts: “I have a passion for helping people, using my experience and skillset. Development is my strong point and I’ll get things done. I’ve got a well-earned reputation for successful development and I’m not shy about admitting what I don’t know and then learning it. If elected, Ward 5 will have my 110 percent.”

CARLTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Following the city council candidates, the two-person slate of county commissioner candidates took the dais. Dick Brenner, a 24-year incumbent, reminded the audience of his degree and professional background in accounting, economics and mathematics before concentrating on his extensive experience as a commissioner.

“Frankly, I’ve done a heck of a job and have learned critical nuances of the job — how the role interplays with other county offices — things that simply cannot be grasped without extensive experience,” he said.

Challenger Erik Blesener, a Cloquet police officer, explicitly respected his competitor, saying: “I’m not running because I believe Dick [Brenner] is doing a poor job. I’m running because I think I can also do a good job, and bring a fresh perspective and sensibility to the role.”

Both candidates identified drug abuse and addiction, particularly opiate addiction, as a major priority for the county.

Blesener: “I’ve been working for county and city government for 26 years. I’ve never seen a crisis like this. As a Cloquet police officer, I see, on a daily basis, the mayhem, heartache and personal devastation related to opiate drug abuse and addiction. If there’s a more important issue, I don’t know what it is.”

Brenner: “Addressing the issues of drugs and mental health must be the chief concern of anyone in the public policy/community service domain. It touches everything. Our jail is crammed with people caught up in this — these are people who would otherwise be contributing positively to our community.”

Both candidates were pressed on the issue of facilities and the incumbent and challenger largely agreed:

“A couple of years ago, when I was on the Cloquet City Council,” Blesener offered, “Dick and I worked together to get the Human Services Building built.”

“But,” interjected Brenner, with Blesener nodding in agreement, “we’re already growing out of it. Point is, we’ve got growing to do.”

Both the incumbent and challenger were bullish on the county’s relationship with the Fond du Lac Band.

“I meet with the band on a regular basis,” Brenner said “We recently conducted a land swap with the band, of 2600 acres. More to go. We have a real working relationship with the band and I’m proud of it.”

Blesener, echoing Brenner, noted that the relationship between the county and the band is “better than ever,” and professed his intention to intensify the continuing cooperation between them.

As for the “Why Vote For Me?” question, here’s what they said:

Blesener: “I’ve been working for this community and government all my life. My combined experience working for the city and county government is equal to Dick’s experience. I’m a natural listener. I’d like to be the commissioner to help people. I’m professionally and personally connected to this community and know, first-hand, its heartbreak and its victories. I can help reduce the former and increase the latter.”

Brenner: “Experience, experience, experience. I love what I do. I care about the county and the people in it. I serve on 13 committees in the county and am well-respected and I’m acknowledged as a get-it-done kind of guy. I not only care, but I know how to get things accomplished in this position. That’s a very real thing to consider.”

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11A AND STATE SENATE DISTRICT 11

Finally, Radosevich invited the candidates for state office to engage, with State Representative hopeful Mike Line taking on incumbent Mike Sundin, and Mike Cummins trying to uproot incumbent Tony Lourey in the Senate.

Sundin was calm, confident and happy with his voting record.

“I’ve been doing this [since 2013] and I’ve become good at it. Not perfect, but good.”

In addressing the overall frustration with legislatures everywhere, Sundin remarked: “We passed over 200 bills. True that we didn’t end the session with an agreement, but we got a lot done and, of course, that doesn’t get covered much. I get that, but folks should know more than just the headlines.”

Line, embracing the outsider role, noted that his reason for running for office for the first time had everything to do with addressing the frustration he feels most voters feel.

“I’m running because the politics everyone sees on TV and hears about on the radio and reads about in the newspaper is not what really goes on in St. Paul or what goes on every day on Main Street.”

When pressed for specifics, the candidates opened up about education, environmentalism and the economy.

Line: “Our real wealth comes from the ground, one way or another. Always has. We’ve got to pave the way for more mining and stop the unreasonable environmentalists from choking off jobs.”

Sundin countered, “Of course we’re interested in good jobs and a thriving economy, but I’m glad we have a strong regulatory system. We know very well that we can screw things up pretty bad at times. Getting it right is critical, not just to us, but to future generations.”

The candidates for state representative concluded their remarks, thusly:

Sundin: “I’ve been a very effective legislator … I’ve got lots of experience working from the majority and the minority position. It’s a learned set of skills to be able to compromise and get things done in an imperfect world and I look forward to putting those skills to work again.”

Line: “I’m running in order to listen to average people and not just other politicians. We need legislators to do what the citizens want and not just what fellow politicians want. That’s why I’m running and I look forward to serving.”

The state senate race between incumbent Tony Lourey and challenger Mike Cummins was nicely displayed as both candidates were well-prepared, articulate and passionate. While Lourey opened with a positive summary of his background, resume and legislative record, Cummins was respectfully agitated.

“I’m upset,” Cummins said. “From the 70 or so unfunded mandates to the fact that my formerly decent health insurance is no longer affordable — if available at all — we’ve simply got too much government in our daily lives.”

Lourey, affirming that the frustration is legitimate, reminded those gathered that, concerning the Affordable Care Act, in his opinion, “Ninety-five percent of the ACA works and when it comes to the 5 percent that isn’t working, we’ve got bipartisan agreement that it isn’t working, so let’s fix it. Let’s call a special session and fix it, not throw the whole thing out and start over.”

The candidates broadly agreed on the importance of mining in Northeast Minnesota, but the agreement was clearly generalized.

“I’m a free market guy,” Cummins said. “Let’s leverage the resources we have. If we don’t/when we don’t, others do and then we’re out.”

Lourey, nodding in agreement to the general point, was quick to add: “Yes, of course mining is good for us, but we have to take the long view — we’re not just interested in what’s good for us and our economy now, but what’s sustainable for generations to come.”

Cummins: “In the end, I’m a business owner and believe in the power of free markets. But the operative term there is free. To the extent we can allow market forces to work, we’ll be better off. When government starts establishing unfunded mandates to subordinate governing systems, we end up with health care gone awry and tax rates that scare off businesses. We’ve got big issues in Minnesota and that’s why I’m running for office: to bring a business owner’s perspective to the job.”

Lourey: “Yes, there’s tons of work to do. And I’m proud of the work I’ve done, so far. I’m well-respected as an effective lawmaker in St. Paul and the fact is that nothing gets done without compromise, goodwill, lots of work and a solid understanding of how things work legislatively. I’m a rural Pine County guy and I bring that sensibility to work with me every day. I’m honored and humbled to serve the people of District 11 and look forward to serving them again.”

Wish you had seen the forum? CAT-7 will air the candidate forum repeatedly in the days leading up to the election, and will post it on YouTube.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.