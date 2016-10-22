“There is more to snow plowing than just jumping into the truck,” said City Engineer Caleb Peterson as he discussed a new plowing policy with Cloquet City Council members during the work session Tuesday evening.

According to Peterson, the city has not had an official plowing policy in place and he has been working with the city street supervisor, who was also at the work session to answer questions.

The city usually orders 2,000 yards of sand and 50 tons of salt to keep the roads safe for driving in the snowy season.

“We don't use nearly as much salt as MnDOT,” Peterson said. “We are not trying to get dry pavement.”

He added that it becomes a safety-versus-environment issue when it comes to putting salt on the roads. And when the temperatures drop too low, salt is no longer effective.

In past years the plow drivers got into their trucks, which have been gassed up and ready to go, at 4 a.m.

Peterson is recommending changing the start time to 3 a.m. to give the drivers more time before people start showing up for jobs and need parking space. Under normal conditions, the streets would be plowed and the snow removed in about six hours.

Public Works changed plowing equipment a few years ago, which allows the plowing to get done faster by not plowing in tandem, except on the main roads.

Several of the streets such as 14th Street, Moorhead Road and North Cloquet Road are owned by the county and it’s the county’s responsibility to plow, according to the city engineer.

“Some of the streets are co-owned and we plow our half,” he said. He added that complaints are recorded and addressed when there is time.

The city will also plow the new Safe Routes to School sidewalk to Churchill Elementary School as well as a few other main sidewalks in town. The bridge is the responsibility of the state to plow, as are the sidewalks across the St. Louis River.

Peterson clarified that the state plows the sidewalks to prevent cars from going up and over the rail, not for the convenience of people walking on them.

