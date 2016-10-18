COUNTY BOARD
Carlton County and its 300-plus employees may be switching insurance next year, a move which could save the county (and its taxpayers) as much as $340,000 the first year. For two years after that as well, the company promised a maximum increase of 6 percent.
“After that, it depends on how healthy or sick we are,” Carlton County Coordinator Dennis Genereau said.
In a season that has seen large jumps in health insurance costs, the offer from Health Partners was a happy surprise, according to Genereau and benefit consultants Chris Wills and Justin Kroeger, who called it an “aggressive offer” during Tuesday’s regular Carlton County Board meeting.
The Health Partners offer includes a benefits match with the county’s current Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) insurance contract.
Kroeger said Health Partners initially offered a 5 percent reduction over the renewal offer from BCBS, then BCBS reduced its offer by 2 percent and Health Partners responded with an additional 2 percent reduction.
Kroeger pointed out that the county’s claims have been very stable, which makes them attractive to the insurance company. In addition to the initial savings to the county, having the guaranteed maximum increase will make it easier for the county to plan and budget, he added.
“This is meant to be a relationship builder,” he explained. “They want to show the county what they can do for you.”
Carlton County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to proceed with negotiations with Health Partners. Unions representing county employees will have to agree to the change.
The .75 percent commission for the insurance consultants is included in the rates from Health Partners, and the consultants will also help county officials with the transition as part of their services.
In three years, when the contract is up, the county may consider becoming self-insured, something Commissioner Dick Brenner asked a number of questions about.
In other matters Tuesday, Commissioners took the following actions:
Recognized Carlton County Emergency Management Director Brian Belich (who was absent) for 25 years of service.
Approved the city of Cloquet resolution mandating “no engine braking” on North Cloquet Road.
- Approved spending up to $20,000 on a countywide building needs (space, security and energy) assessment to encompass the more than 40 buildings the county owns to help with making a 10-year capital improvements plan, Genereau explained. The assessment would not include garage space in Barnum or at the County Highway Building because those are being included in a different proposal. “We have a lack of space in Barnum when we’re preparing for a snow or ice event that makes it very risky for equipment, the building and personal injury,” County Engineer Mike Tardy said, noting the building was built in the 1970s when the county had less and smaller equipment.