“After that, it depends on how healthy or sick we are,” Carlton County Coordinator Dennis Genereau said.

In a season that has seen large jumps in health insurance costs, the offer from Health Partners was a happy surprise, according to Genereau and benefit consultants Chris Wills and Justin Kroeger, who called it an “aggressive offer” during Tuesday’s regular Carlton County Board meeting.

The Health Partners offer includes a benefits match with the county’s current Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) insurance contract.

Kroeger said Health Partners initially offered a 5 percent reduction over the renewal offer from BCBS, then BCBS reduced its offer by 2 percent and Health Partners responded with an additional 2 percent reduction.

Kroeger pointed out that the county’s claims have been very stable, which makes them attractive to the insurance company. In addition to the initial savings to the county, having the guaranteed maximum increase will make it easier for the county to plan and budget, he added.

“This is meant to be a relationship builder,” he explained. “They want to show the county what they can do for you.”

Carlton County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to proceed with negotiations with Health Partners. Unions representing county employees will have to agree to the change.

The .75 percent commission for the insurance consultants is included in the rates from Health Partners, and the consultants will also help county officials with the transition as part of their services.

In three years, when the contract is up, the county may consider becoming self-insured, something Commissioner Dick Brenner asked a number of questions about.

