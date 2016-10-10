Gov. Mark Dayton has authorized $3.3 million to six Minnesota counties and three American Indian reservations for damage sustained in July storms.

Dayton announced Tuesday, Oct. 4, that money will go to governments to spend on damage to their facilities, not private property, that occurred July 19-21 by thunderstorms, high winds and flooding in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Lake and St. Louis counties. Aid was already approved for Carlton County (where damage estimates came to $1.4 million) and nine other counties in August, but $65,000 was added for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and two other tribes along with the six additional counties.

Money comes from an account Dayton and lawmakers established so they would not need to call a special legislative session each time disaster recovery funding was needed. The funds will be used to clean up and fix public infrastructure, with local governments required to cover 25 percent of the costs.

The Tuesday announcement is for one of more than a half-dozen severe weather events from the summer.